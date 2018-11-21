— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.
Black Friday deals in tech and electronics are super popular and sell out fast, but there are some great headphone and earbud deals still going strong... procrastinators rejoice!
We’re vetting all the best Black Friday deals for you in real time, but if you're specifically looking for headphones deals that are still available, we've got you covered.
The best Black Friday 2018 headphones deals available now:
- Audio-Technica ATH-MSR7BK Over-Ear Headphones—$179 on Amazon (Save $70.95): Our top-rated headphones! They’re on the lowest price of the year.
- Puro Sound Labs BT2200 Wireless Kids' Headphones—$74.99 from Puro Sound Labs (Save $25): These are the best-tested kids' headphones. They keep the volume at safe levels, they're wireless, and they come in 5 fun colors. (If you want Prime shipping, you can get them for the same price on Amazon too.)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones—$299 at Amazon (Save $50): These excellent wireless over-ear headphones are famous for their noise canceling abilities, and this is the lowest they've been since August
- Jabra Elite 65t Alexa-enabled true wireless earbuds with charging case—$119.99 on Amazon (Save $50)
- HyperX Cloud II gaming headset w/ 7.1 surround sound—$69.99 on Amazon (Save $30): Our favorite gaming headset!
- 1More Triple Driver in-ear headphones with high resolution—$52.99 on Amazon (Save $47)
- Apple AirPods headphones—$149 at Staples (Save 6%)
- Audio-Technica ATH-M40x professional studio monitor headphones—$79 on Amazon (Save $20)
- Jabra Move wireless stereo headphones—$49.99 (Save $50)
- Beats Solo3 wireless headphones - Neighborhood Collection—$179.99 at Target (Save $120)
