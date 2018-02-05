asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Ronin wanted nothing more than to have his dad by his side for his birthday. His father, Air Force SMSgt. Mark Coffelt, was on his third deployment, this time for eight months in Al Udeid, Qatar.

Coffelt made this homecoming the most suspenseful and surprising yet, and Ronin's mom was in on the whole thing. She recorded Ronin's reaction to opening his birthday present from dad, which was a larger box that contained several smaller empty boxes. One of the boxes had a letter attached to it that Coffelt wrote to his son, apologizing that he wouldn't be able to make it home for Ronin's birthday.

"There have been quite a few problems happening here and it looks like I will not be able to be home for your birthday this year," Ronin read aloud, his voice quivering. "I was able to get you a special surprise, so I hope this makes up for me not coming home. I love you with all my heart and I miss you very much, Daddy," Ronin read. He began to cry as he finished the letter.

Mom encouraged Ronin to finishing opening his surprise, and when he did, he got to a final letter that simply said, “Surprise.” When Ronin looked up, his father was standing in front of him. Ronin's joyous reaction to seeing his dad after eight months has brought many people to tears as they've watched the moment online.

See the heartwarming moment Ronin sees his dad in the video above.

