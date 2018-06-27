Best and worst U.S. cities to celebrate Fourth of July WalletHub uses 19 metrics - including beer and wine prices, safety and duration of the fireworks show - to determine the best and worst places to celebrate the Fourth of July. Ranked at No.1 with an overall score of 72.14, New York City is considered the best city to watch the sky light up. 01 / 20 WalletHub uses 19 metrics - including beer and wine prices, safety and duration of the fireworks show - to determine the best and worst places to celebrate the Fourth of July. Ranked at No.1 with an overall score of 72.14, New York City is considered the best city to watch the sky light up. 01 / 20

Whether you are shooting bottle rockets in the backyard or crowded together at a community celebration, there's nothing like fireworks to put you in the patriotic spirit. If you're looking to watch the sky light up and want to stay safe and save a dollar while you do it, heed this new survey from WalletHub.

Using data collected from various places including the United States Census Bureau, Eventbrite and Yelp, they've ranked the 100 most populated U.S. cities to determine where you should or shouldn't spend your Fourth of July.

Using a combination of 19 different metrics including popularity and length of the celebration, safety and affordability, New York City is ranked the best city to celebrate Independence Day. The worst is San Bernardino, California. See WalletHub's rankings for the 10 best and worst cities in the slideshow above.

Picturesque small towns in every state Alabama: Florence sits on the Tennessee River in North Alabama and is a gateway to Helen Keller’s home in nearby Tuscumbia and Muscle Shoals’ tremendous music scene. 01 / 50 Alabama: Florence sits on the Tennessee River in North Alabama and is a gateway to Helen Keller’s home in nearby Tuscumbia and Muscle Shoals’ tremendous music scene. 01 / 50

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com