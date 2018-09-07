A handout photo made available by the Chiang Rai Public Relations Office shows Thai authorities placing a rescued boy in an ambulance for transportation from Tham Luang cave to a hospital, in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, on Sunday.

Chiang Rai PR Office via EPA-EFE

MAE SAI, Thailand — At least one more boy trapped for more than two weeks in a flooded cave here was carried out on a stretcher Monday, according to multiple media reports. Rescuers continued working to save the young soccer team and their coach in the second phase of the operation that saw four boys extracted Sunday.

Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda told the Bangkok Post that the four brought out Sunday were in good condition. Reuters was among media reporting that a fifth boy was removed Monday.

“Yes, one has come out already (today)” a navy official told the news service. CNN later reported that three more boys had been brought out, raising the total number of rescues to eight.

Twelve boys, ages 11-17, and their 25-year-old coach hiked more than 2 miles into the labyrinth June 23, prompting a desperate search. They were found a week ago, but the heavy rains that flooded parts of the twisting array of tunnels has made their rescue a hazardous task.

The rescue was put on hold Sunday night to allow rescuers to restock the cave with oxygen tanks. The effort cranked up again Monday morning local time, which was Sunday night in the U.S.

"All the equipment is ready. Oxygen bottles are ready," Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osottanakorn told reporters Monday after announcing the second phase of the rescue bid had begun. "In the next few hours we will have good news."

More: Coach apologizes to parents; boys say 'don't worry' in letters

More: TWhy can't they drill from above, other questions you want answered

The team hiked in after a soccer practice before heavy rains flooded parts of the cave, blocking their path out. The boys were found a week ago by a British diving pair who, when told by the boys that all were alive, reacted with a typically British "Brilliant!"

More than 90 rescue workers from around the world have been laboring in the dark, twisting cave, with massive pumps being used to lower water levels.

Narongsak estimated that the precarious journey out could take 10-12 hours for each boy and that extracting everyone could take days. A SEAL involved in preparations for the rescue passed out and died Friday, a sobering reminder of the mission's dangers.

Most of the boys can't swim, and two divers escorted each boy through the cave. The first boy emerged at 5:40 p.m. local time Sunday, or 6:40 a.m. EDT, less than eight hours after the rescue operation started. Three more boys came out of the cave over the next two hours.

"We were faster than we expected," the governor said.

Search for trapped soccer team in Thailand Thai officials carry oxygen tanks through a cave complex during a rescue operation for a missing soccer team at the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai, Thailand, July 1, 2018. Rescuers in northern Thailand looked for alternative ways into a flooded cave as they continued the search for 12 boys and their soccer coach who have been missing in Tham Luang Nang Non cave after monsoon rains blocked the main entrance. U.S. Forces and British divers joined the search as they worked their way through submerged passageways in the sprawling underground caverns as the search intensifies for the young soccer team, aged between 11 to 16, and their their 25-year-old coach. 01 / 08 Thai officials carry oxygen tanks through a cave complex during a rescue operation for a missing soccer team at the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai, Thailand, July 1, 2018. Rescuers in northern Thailand looked for alternative ways into a flooded cave as they continued the search for 12 boys and their soccer coach who have been missing in Tham Luang Nang Non cave after monsoon rains blocked the main entrance. U.S. Forces and British divers joined the search as they worked their way through submerged passageways in the sprawling underground caverns as the search intensifies for the young soccer team, aged between 11 to 16, and their their 25-year-old coach. 01 / 08

Those judged to be in the best condition were extracted first. The kids were placed in ambulances and given medical assessments before being shuttled, some via helicopters, to Chiang Rai Prachanukroh hospital, more than 30 miles away.

"We can have good dreams tonight," the Thai navy SEALs wrote in a post on Facebook.

Narongsak said that there was no time limit on the rescue and that its progress would depend on weather and conditions inside the cave.

“If something changes, we’ll stop,” he said. “But I expect the operation to finish within the next couple of days.

The boys were calm and reassuring in handwritten notes to their families that were transported by divers and made public Saturday.

One of the boys, identified as Tun, wrote, “Mom and Dad, please don’t worry, I am fine. I’ve told Yod to get ready to take me out for fried chicken. With love.”

Residents of the nearby town of Mae Sai, directly on the border with Myanmar about 7 miles away from the cave entrance, follow the saga of the boys’ disappearance and rescue efforts intently.

“We are talking about it all the time,” said hotel worker Napattra Chokumpompan, 21.

“I watch the news on my phone, my mom is watching on TV,” said Chokumpompan, who graduated from the same school that six of the boys attend, Mae Si Prasitsart School. “They are all of our students, all of our friends, all of our children."

Bacon reported from McLean, Va. Contributing: The Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com