A gunman opened fire inside an Oklahoma City restaurant, leading to a bystander shooting him dead in the parking lot.

Oklahoma City Police said the gunman, who walked into Louie's Grill & Bar on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, wounded at least four people.

"A bystander with a pistol confronted the shooter outside the restaurant and fatally shot him," Oklahoma police tweeted Thursday night.

The shooter was the only person who died in the incident. His identity was not confirmed as of Thursday night and his motive was unknown. Police said the incident is under investigation.

More: A 29-year-old man saved numerous lives during Tennessee Waffle House shooting, police say

More: Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr. who grabbed gun may get invitation to the White House

A man told an Oklahoma TV station that his daughter and granddaughter, who were at the restaurant for a birthday party, were shot, and that he would like to thank the bystander who killed the shooter, The Oklahoman reports.

A woman and a girl were undergoing surgery for gunshot wounds at a nearby hospital, but were expected to make a full recovery, said police spokesperson Capt. Bo Matthews. Authorities have not yet named the victims.

More: The gun debate isn't about what you think

Jennifer Stong hugs Tasha Hunt outside the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City on May 24. Stong was inside the restaurant when the shooting occurred.

Bryan Terry, AP

Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com