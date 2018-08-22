WASHINGTON – Andrew Brunson arrived at a local Turkish police station nearly two years ago with his American passport in hand – hoping to renew his visa and continue the work he’d been doing for more than two decades as a Christian missionary in the city of Izmir on Turkey's southwest coast.

Instead, the 50-year-old evangelical pastor was arrested, jailed and accused of plotting to overthrow the government of Turkey, where the population is overwhelmingly Muslim.

Now, Brunson is at the center of a geopolitical conflagration that has strained U.S.-Turkey relations, rattled economic markets, and mobilized the U.S. evangelical community.

“His sole purpose for being in Turkey for the past 24 years was for one purpose only: To tell about Jesus Christ,” Brunson’s daughter, Jacqueline Brunson Furnari, told a packed audience last month at a July 24 State Department forum on human rights and religious freedom. She said her father “had suddenly been deemed a threat to [Turkey’s] national security” after leading a small Christian church in Ismir for more than two decades without incident.

There are a myriad of thorny diplomatic disagreements between the Trump Administration and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, from missile purchases to support for terrorist groups. But the standoff over Brunson has ratcheted tensions up to a crisis level, with Trump and Erdogan personally involved in a tit-for-tat escalation from which there is no clear exit ramp.

A total disgrace that Turkey will not release a respected U.S. Pastor, Andrew Brunson, from prison. He has been held hostage far too long. @RT_Erdogan should do something to free this wonderful Christian husband & father. He has done nothing wrong, and his family needs him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2018

Trump has slapped sanctions and tariffs on Turkey in recent weeks, hoping the economic squeeze would force Erdogan to relent and release Brunson. But Erdogan has responded with defiance, casting the clash as a “national struggle” and urging Turks to boycott iPhones and other American technology products. The economic jabs have shaken Turkey’s economy and contributed to a slide in the value of its currency, the lira.

"The crisis we have right now is louder than it needed to be, and it was preventable on both sides," said Howard Eissenstat, an associate professor of Middle East history at St. Lawrence University and a fellow at the Project on Middle East Democracy.

Brunson is not, in fact, the only U.S. citizen detained in Turkey, but he has gained the most attention in part because of his ties to the American evangelical community and because his story fits into a broader narrative of Christians being persecuted abroad, said Eissenstat.

Working to free Brunson is the American Center for Law and Justice, a conservative Christian organization. The group's chief counsel, Jay Sekulow, is one of Trump's attorneys in the Russia probe, giving him a direct line to raise Brunson's detention with the commander in chief.

Eissenstat said Brunson's case is well suited for Trump's approach to foreign policy.

"He has prioritized the freedom of U.S. citizens as part of his diplomacy," Eissentstat said. "And I think in general, he likes to play the tough guy."

Trump got that chance starting last month, when he says Erdogan reneged on an agreement the two men had struck at a NATO summit in Brussels. During their private discussion, Erodgan asked Trump to help win the release of a Turkish woman imprisoned in Israel. Trump said this week that Erdogan promised to release Brunson and other Americans in return.

“I got that person out for him. I expect him to let this very innocent and wonderful man and great father and great Christian out of Turkey,” Trump told Reuters on Monday.

Turkey’s ambassador to the U.S., Serdar Kilic, said there was no such deal.

"No, no no no," Kilic told USA TODAY when asked about the president's assertion. "It was a total misunderstanding on the part of President Trump."

He acknowledged that Erdogan asked for help winning the Turkish woman's release. "In return, there was nothing talked and there was nothing agreed upon," Kilic said.

While Trump and Erdogan lock horns on the international stage, Brunson remains under house arrest with his wife Norine – forbidden from leaving his guarded apartment in Izmir and uncertain about his future. He had been jailed for 20 months and is facing 35 years in prison if convicted. His daughter and other family friends have said he never imagined his life in Turkey, where he and Norine Brunson raised their three children, would take this grim turn.

Norine Brunson, the wife of jailed U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson arrives Wednesday at the prison complex in Aliaga, Izmir province, western Turkey, where her husband is appearing for his trial at a court inside the complex,

Emre Tazegul, AP

"The charges against him are absolutely absurd and false," Furnari said at the July 24 State Department forum. "He is not an armed terrorist trying to over throw any government ... Every single thing in his life is centered on his faith."

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-NC, who has visited Brunson in Turkey, calls the charges "bogus." He's gotten nearly three-quarters of the Senate to sign a letter to Erdogan demanding Brunson be set free.

The story of Brunson's ties to Turkey goes back 24 years when he and his wife – who were both raised in missionary families abroad – moved there in 1993. One of seven children, Andrew Brunson was drawn to follow in his parents’ missionary footsteps after attending Wheaton College, a Christian liberal arts college in Illinois, and then seminary.

In Turkey, the Brunsons tended to a small congregation at their Resurrection Church in Izmir, a city of 4.2 million people that's nearly twice as large as Houston. They spent years ministering to Christians in a country where Islam is the religion followed by the vast majority of Turks. In recent years, they spearheaded an effort to turn the former British consulate building in Izmir into a prayer center and helped provide food and other aid to Syrian refugees.

"They were working with very marginalized refugees from the ravages of war in Syria," the Rev. Richard White told the Asheville Citizen-Times in April. White is the senior pastor at Christ Community Church in Montreat, N.C., where Brunson’s parents and other family and friends worship.

Then came the summer of 2016 and a failed coup against Erdogan, which the Turkish leader believes was fomented by Fetullah Gulen, an Islamic cleric living in Pennsylvania. Gulen has denied any involvement but Turkey has sought his extradition. An indictment brought against Brunson alleged that he was in contact with Gulen followers and with Kurdish militants in Turkey.

“There are some serious charges against him,” Kilic said. He said the two sides were trying to find a “mutually acceptable solution” to the standoff, but that was derailed when Trump and Vice President Mike Pence aired the dispute on social media.

“Unfortunately, the vice president and the president, they came up with certain Twitter messages,” Kilic said. “And they started threatening Turkey directly … so I mean that sort of complicated things.”

The crisis has been exacerbated by a "taste for brashness and disdain for diplomatic niceties" on the part of both Trump and Erdogan, Eissenstat wrote in a recent analysis of the case.

Eissenstat said he expects Erdogan will eventually decide the economic toll is too high and he will begin to release the detained Americans. But, he said, "the cost is that U.S.-Turkish relations are damaged in way that will never be fully repaired."

The damage to Brunson and his family will be similarly irreparable.

Furnari said the charges against her father have been "extremely painful for my family." He has missed her brother's college graduation ceremony and her civil marriage ceremony (she's delayed the actual wedding until her father is released), among other milestones.

"In his letters, this is what my Dad says is the hardest part of his imprisonment," Furnari said at the State Department forum last month, " ... missing out on being with his family."

Contributing: Asheville, N.C. Citizen-Times reporter Mark Barrett

