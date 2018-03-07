A photo of the trapped Thai soccer team and their coach. Source: A screenshot from the coach Ekaphol Chantadee Wong's Facebook page.

Ekaphol Chantadee Wong

Eight boys of a Thai soccer team trapped in a flooded cave in northern Thailand have been reported rescued, with divers and volunteers working to free the remaining four boys and their coach.

A look at the ongoing rescue operation:

Divers are guiding out each boy one-by-one along a 2.5-mile route in the dark, twisting cave. Some of the spaces are so narrow that divers have to remove their oxygen tanks to fit through the opening. Here is what they face:

As rescuers pumped water out of the cave, divers installed a safety rope and placed additional oxygen tanks along the path.

The first boy emerged at 5:40 p.m. local time Sunday, or 6:40 a.m. EDT, less than eight hours after the rescue operation started. Three more came out of the cave over the next two hours. The others were reported rescued on Monday.

Each boy is given a diving suit, boots, gloves, helmet and a full-face diving mask. They are each tethered to a diver, breathing from an oxygen tank the diver carries.

Most of the boys can't swim, which complicated rescue efforts. Rescue workers and Thai navy SEALs started teaching some of the boys and their coach how to swim and dive Wednesday.

The difficulty of the rescue has held the world's attention since the team was discovered July 2. More than 90 divers from around the globe are involved.

A retired navy SEAL diver from Thailand died Friday after running out of air while placing extra oxygen tanks along the cave route.

The soccer team, 12 boys age 11 to 17, and their coach, Ekaphol Chantadee Wong, 25, were exploring the Tham Luang Nang Non cave, a popular tourist attraction, in Chiang Rai, a forest park near the Myanmar border.

It took 10 days to find them.

On June 23 the boys entered the cave, which runs six miles beneath a mountain. Its passages alternate between wide and extremely narrow. In some areas, only one person at a time can squeeze through.

The boys had visited the cave before and were there on a team outing. It began to rain while they were inside and they were trapped inside by rising floodwater.

Rescue divers found the boys were on a ledge in an air pocket about 2.5 miles into the cave, about a half-mile down. At least 1.5 miles of the path is under muddy water – about 15 feet at some point.

Warning signs of flood season at the entrance.

Linh Pham, Getty Images

Sources: Google Earth, The Royal Thai Navy and USA TODAY research.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com