When American Airlines Flight 2354 was delayed at Wichita Falls Regional Airport because of weather, the pilot reportedly ordered 40 pizzas for everyone.

Times Record News file photo Wichita Falls Regional Airport has built a new terminal and revamped several of the runways in recent years. A project to complete Taxiway C is running past schedule. City council will consider a change order for the project Tuesday. The new completion date is expected in November.

"What a guy," one observer can be heard saying in a video tweeted by Josh Raines.

The video initially posted Thursday afternoon picked up steam socially Friday as more rain poured down on Wichita Falls. It shows a pilot jog over to a Papa John's delivery driver, who pulled out several handfuls of pizza boxes.

@AmericanAir The Captain of Flight 2354 bought pizza for everybody who was stuck in Wichita Falls Regional airport after a weather diversion. I don’t think I’ve seen this before. pic.twitter.com/sLmo76ckUB — Josh Raines (@J_reigns2) September 7, 2018

The food was handed out to passengers huddled at the curb.

According to American Airlines, Flight 2354 took off from Los Angeles at 11:19 a.m. Pacific time Thursday, diverted to Wichita Falls landing at 5:50 p.m. The flight's departure, scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Thursday, departed at 6:58 a.m. Friday, landing at DFW at 7:57 a.m.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com