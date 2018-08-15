Aldi's Wine Advent Calendar will be available starting Nov. 7.

A discount supermarket chain is making it a little easier to offer a toast to every day of Advent this year.

Aldi, one of the world's largest grocery store chains, will start selling a set of 24 miniature bottles of wine for the first time in its U.S. stores for those observing the religious days leading up to Christmas. The bottles – two of each of 12 different varieties – are intended to be drunk in conjunction with the Advent calendar.

For teetotalers, Aldi is also offering a set with an assortment of imported cheeses.

The wine calendar, which goes on sale Nov. 7, will be priced at $69.99 – or $2.92 for each 6.37-ounce bottle. The 24 small bottles are collectively equal in volume to about six full-size bottles. The sets were a hit in the United Kingdom last year.

"What could be better for getting in the Christmas spirit than an adult Advent calendar full of wonderful wine?" Aldi says on its U.K. website.

Wines included in the U.S. calendar are red, white, rosé and bubbles options, including red blend, Shiraz, Malbec, Pinot Grigio and Sauvignon Blanc. The wines hail from countries including Chile, Argentina, Italy, Australia and South Africa, according to information provided by the company.

The German grocer has made a big bet on wines under its Winking Owl brand, typically retailing for less than $3 a bottle.

According to the retailer's website, not all locations sell wine. The website has a search feature to help shoppers find stores that are able to sell wine since it's not legal to sell alcohol in all states.

Aldi will release a Cheese Advent Calendar on Nov. 7.

The cheese Advent calendar also arrives Nov. 7 and will cost $12.99. This 16.9-ounce calendar needs to be refrigerated and will have include 24 imported mini cheeses, including cheddar, Gouda, Edam and Havarti.

