Looking for an air travel bargain this holiday shopping season?

“Black Friday” and “Cyber Monday” are now firmly entrenched on the ever-growing calendar of holiday marketing gimmicks, giving consumers a virtual cornucopia of deal-hunting opportunities timed to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The travel industry has enthusiastically adopted the new retail tradition, with hotels, cruise lines and other travel providers all in on the act.

Airlines have joined the fray, too. But holiday bargain-seekers looking for airline deals might be advised to temper their expectations.

There are several reasons for that. First, airline sales have become ubiquitous. It’s common to see them throughout the year, often at prices so low that they'd be hard to top. Don’t necessarily assume the Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals are better than ones you might see at other times of the year.

Take airfares to Europe, for example. With airline fares sometimes as low as $500 or $600 during “regular” sales, Cyber Monday or Black Friday sales might not be that much better.

The same goes for domestic fares, where round-trip prices on some routes drop below $100 during some of the bigger sales throughout the year.

Instead, the bigger values this time of year might come on business-class tickets or on travel “packages” that airlines sell as a bundled offering that includes hotels and (sometimes) rental cars for a single all-in price.

Does that mean bargain-seekers should shrug off the holiday sales? Of course not. But knowing what to expect – and what not to – can help you make sense of the myriad of bargains set to roll out during the next week.

We’ve included a handful of airline holiday sales below, and we’ll continue to add noteworthy ones to the list as they’re announced. Some will be flash sales that aren't announced until later in the week, so it pays to keep an eye open for updates.

Before you get to them, however, keep these tips in mind:

Always read the fine print. Restrictions can include available travel dates, day-of-the-week exclusions or restrictions on fare types. Some may exclude one-way fares.

Beware of flashy “half off” discounts or similar deals. They may be as advertised, but some have fine print saying the discount is only available on a carrier’s expensive “full-fare” tickets.

Remember, most sales cover weak periods of the year when fewer people want to travel. Those are the seats that the airlines are hoping to offload on you during these holiday deals.

Research airline all-in vacation package prices before the sale so you know whether you’re getting a deal.

Don’t forget to add on airline fees. That $99 flight to Europe isn’t just $99 if you plan to check a bag – or bring a carry-on if you’re flying a true budget airline.

Now, with all of that out of the way, scroll down for the earliest promotions that you might want to check out. We'll update with other noteworthy deals as they roll out, so check back regularly through Monday, Nov. 26. Updates will be added at the bottom of this post; scroll down to see the latest offers.

Delta Air Lines

The deals: An early Black Friday deal rolled out Tuesday, offering special fares and frequent-flyer offers from numerous U.S. cities to destinations in Europe and Australia. Few deals were eye-poppers, but a few were available for less than $1,000. Los Angeles-Manchester, England, was advertised for $839 round trip while flights between New York JFK and the Azores, the Portuguese island chain in the Atlantic, started at $659. Frequent-flyer deals begin at 36,000 miles for round-trip economy tickets to Europe and at 70,000 miles for round-trip economy tickets to Australia.

Sale dates: Purchase by Nov. 25.

Travel dates: May 23-Sept. 3 for Europe; April 1 through June 28 for Australia.

Details: Delta's website

WOW Air

This Icelandic discounter, known for its bargain basement fares between the U.S. and Europe, is offering two promotions: a Purple Friday sale and a CyberMonday sale. Note that WOW is a no-frills carrier and charges extra for everything, from seat assignments to carry-on bags.

The deals: The Purple Friday sale features $69 one-way flights from Chicago, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Boston and Los Angeles to Iceland, and $99 one-way flights from those cities to Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin and London.

The CyberMonday sale is broader, with 40 percent off fares to all destinations if you join the free WOW loyalty club in advance or when you purchase your ticket. Use the promo WOWCYBERMONDAY to book.

Sale dates: Nov. 20-25 for the "Purple Friday" offer and Nov. 26-28 for the CyberMonday sale.

Travel dates: Through April 2019.

Details: WOW's website

Ryanair

The deals: The Irish discounter is running a CyberWeek promotion, with different deals each day. Tuesday's offer: Flights starting at $5.99 for travel between December and February. The no-frills airline is also offering 10 percent off checked bags on bookings made this week.

Sale dates: Through Nov. 26

Travel dates: Vary by deal.

Details: Ryanair's website

Aer Lingus

The deal: The Irish carrier is offering $50 off transatlantic flights from the East Coast and $100 off transatlantic flights from the West Coast during its "Black Flyday'' sale.

Sale date: Through Nov. 28.

Travel dates: Jan. 8-March 22

Details: Aer Lingus' website

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS)

The deals: Round trip fares as low as $399 between the United States and Copenhagen, Denmark; Oslo, Norway; Stockholm, Sweden and Helsinki, Finland, and $499 to other European cities including Amsterdam and Paris.

Sale date: Through Nov. 26.

Travel dates: Jan. 8 -May 17

Details: SAS' website

Norwegian Air

The deal: Norwegian Air says it’s taking 15% off its fares between the USA and Europe. The carrier says the Black Friday/Cyber Monday discounts “will automatically be included in featured fares, no discount code or fuss necessary.” Fares advertised on the carrier's website include: Newburgh, New York-Dublin, Ireland, from $114 one way; New York JFK-Paris Charles de Gaulle, from $145 one way; and, among many others, Denver-London Gatwick from $160.

Sale date: Through Nov. 26.

Travel dates: Dec. 3-March 31. (Travel from Dec. 17 through Jan. 6)

Details: Norwegian's website.

Air Canada

The deal: Air Canada has rolled out numerous fares as part of its “Black Friday Worldwide Seat Sale.” Dozens of options are available from most of the airline’s U.S. destinations, but appeared to be only moderate or unremarkable bargains. It is notable that the sale includes international destinations beyond Canada, including the carrier’s destinations in South America, Asia and Europe. It’s also worth noting that on many routes, sale fares are restricted to Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Sale date: Book by Nov. 25. (Sunday)

Travel dates: Varies by route.

Details: Air Canada's website.

