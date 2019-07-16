CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — UPDATE: 5 a.m.

The 9-year-old girl who was electrocuted Sunday while swimming in a Citrus Heights pool was identified as Kinley McKenzie, according to Sacramento County Coroner records.

According to Citrus Heights Police officials, the young girl was swimming with a friend when she touched a hot wire on a recessed light in the pool that was being fixed.

McKenzie was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The friends was not injured.

ORIGINAL:

A 9-year-old girl died from apparent electrocution while swimming in a pool at a home in Citrus Heights on Sunday, police said.

Emergency crews with Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department were called out Sunday afternoon on a report of an electrocution or drowning at a home near Interstate 80 and Antelope Road, according to Citrus Heights police.

First responders tried to revive the girl at the home before she was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police officers conducting a follow-up investigation believe construction work on a canned recess light in the pool is what caused the accident. According to investigators, the girl was swimming when she contacted a hot wire on the light.

Investigators said the girl was swimming with a friend at the time of the accident. That friend was not injured.

