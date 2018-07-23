Photo tour: Grand Canyon National Park's timeless beauty
Hopi Point, February 17, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Hopi Point, February 17, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Hopi Point, February 17, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
The Grand Canyon, February 17, 2016, from near the El Tovar Hotel on South Rim. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
The Grand Canyon, February 17, 2016, from near the El Tovar Hotel on South Rim. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
The Grand Canyon, February 17, 2016, from near the El Tovar Hotel on South Rim. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
The Grand Canyon, February 17, 2016, from near the El Tovar Hotel on South Rim. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
The Grand Canyon, February 17, 2016, from near the El Tovar Hotel on South Rim. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Mather Point, February 17, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Mather Point, February 17, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Mather Point, February 17, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Mark Henle/The Republic Visitors to Grand Canyon National Park pose for photos Wednesday at Mather Point on the Canyon?s South Rim. Mather Point, February 17, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Visitors take photos from Mather Point, February 17, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Near Mather Point, February 17, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Hopi Point, February 17, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
The Grand Canyon, February 17, 2016, from near the El Tovar Hotel on South Rim. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
The Grand Canyon, February 17, 2016, from near the El Tovar Hotel on South Rim. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
The Grand Canyon, February 17, 2016, from near the El Tovar Hotel on South Rim. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Wrangler Ed Leos gets ready for an overnight ride to Phantom Ranch, February 18, 2016, in the mule barn at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Wrangler Kevin Lenss gets Dewey ready for an overnight ride to Phantom Ranch, February 18, 2016, in the mule barn at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
A wrangler sweeps the mule barn, February 18, 2016, at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Wrangler Ed Leos leads an overnight mule ride down the Bright Angel trail, February 18, 2016, to Phantom Ranch in the Grand Canyon, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Wrangler Ed Leos leads an overnight mule ride down the Bright Angel trail, February 18, 2016, to Phantom Ranch in the Grand Canyon, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Artist Curt Walters (Sedona) paints a canyon scene near Pima Point, February 18, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Pima Point, February 18, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Artist Curt Walters (Sedona) paints a canyon scene near Pima Point, February 18, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
A tourist photographs sunset from Pima Point, February 18, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Linda Kuhn photographs sunset from Pima Point, February 18, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Lars Hartmann (right) and Sven Setzer photograph sunset from Pima Point, February 18, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Pima Point, February 18, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Pima Point, February 18, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Moran Point, February 19, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
A crow near Moran Point, February 19, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Navajo Point, February 19, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Navajo Point, February 19, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
The Desert View Watchtower from Navajo Point, February 19, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Desert View Watchtower, February 19, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Desert View Watchtower, February 19, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Desert View Watchtower, February 19, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Ralph Tatarek takes a selfie from the Desert View Watchtower, February 19, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Desert View Watchtower, February 19, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Tourist at Desert View Watchtower, February 19, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Sunset from the Desert View Watchtower, February 19, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Kevin Kirkwood photographs sunset from the Desert View Watchtower, February 19, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
The Colorado River winds through the Grand Canyon, February 19, 2016, near the Desert View Watchtower, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
The Colorado River winds through the Grand Canyon, February 19, 2016, near the Desert View Watchtower, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
The Colorado River winds through the Grand Canyon, February 19, 2016, near the Desert View Watchtower, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
The Colorado River winds through the Grand Canyon, February 19, 2016, near the Desert View Watchtower, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
The Colorado River winds through the Grand Canyon, February 19, 2016, near the Desert View Watchtower, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
The Colorado River winds through the Grand Canyon, February 19, 2016, near the Desert View Watchtower, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
The Colorado River winds through the Grand Canyon, February 19, 2016, near the Desert View Watchtower, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Desert View Watchtower, February 19, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Sunset from the Desert View Watchtower, February 19, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
The Colorado River winds through the Grand Canyon, February 19, 2016, near the Desert View Watchtower, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
The Colorado River winds through the Grand Canyon, February 19, 2016, near the Desert View Watchtower, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
The Colorado River winds through the Grand Canyon, February 19, 2016, near the Desert View Watchtower, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
The Colorado River winds through the Grand Canyon, February 19, 2016, near the Desert View Watchtower, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Sunset from the Desert View Watchtower, February 19, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Sunset from the Desert View Watchtower, February 19, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Mather Point illustrates the beauty and majesty of Grand Canyon National Park that will be immortalized in a U.S. Postal Service stamp. Mather Point, February 17, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona.
Mark Henle, Mark Henle/The Republic

If you’re planning to visit the Grand Canyon’s South Rim this summer, you’re already doing it wrong.

Going at the busiest time of year is just one of the mistakes travelers typically make when visiting Arizona's natural wonder.

Everyone should see America’s second-most-visited (and first-most-awesome) national park. But you know how you avoid the crush at your neighborhood’s trendiest restaurant by eating at less crowded times?

Same applies to the Grand Canyon. Go on a spring or fall weekend. Or see it in winter, which offers a chance to see it frosted with snow like a wedding cake.

Here are other common mistakes when going to the Grand Canyon.

1. Wearing shoes that are cute, not functional

Hiking boots
Hiking is good for what ails you.
FILE PHOTO

Grand Canyon visitors often wear heels, flip-flops or sneakers that would hold up well while strolling through a gift shop, but not so much on a rugged trail carved into a cliff.

If you plan to venture below the rim, lace up appropriate footwear such as hiking boots or trail shoes. 

2. Hiking down as if you’re not going back up

Mules
Visitors ride mules down Bright Angel Trail. Typically, wranglers take guests down this longer, less steep trail. When they ascend the next day, they’ll take the South Kaibab – the only trail the packers usually use.
Stina Sieg/KJZZ

As you head down the Bright Angel Trail, gravity whispers, "Can you believe how easy this is? Let's keep going."

It's not until you turn around, when gravity offers a cartoonish bad-guy laugh, that you know you're in trouble.

Depending on your fitness, it can take twice as long to hike up as hike down. To make sure you haven't outhiked your ability to get back up safely, try this simple test. Turn around and walk 20 steps uphill. If the top suddenly seems a lot farther away, it’s time to return to the rim.

3. Getting too close to the edge

Grand Canyon tourism
Tourists pose for a selfie in Grand Canyon National Park.
Sophia Kunthara/Cronkite News

You're on vacation, so there's no way you can seriously injure yourself. Right?

Wrong.

On average, 12 people die every year in Grand Canyon, because of heat or natural causes, even suicide, according to park officials. Perhaps two or three people fall off ledges, nearly all of which are precipitous.

Keep a safe distance between you and mortality when peering over the edge or snapping that perfect photo. Perishing due to vacation carelessness is not going to look good when presenting your heavenly resume to St. Peter.

4. Driving in the park during summer

X0012356333--728092.JPG
Emery Cowan/Arizona Daily Sun via AP, File Nate Powell, an employee with Grand Canyon National Park, collects an entrance fee as traffic is backed up as vehicles arrive at an entrance gate at Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz. Many of the country’s most prominent national parks, including Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and Zion, set new visitation records in 2015.
Emery Cowan

Spend an hour hunting for parking and you'll be sorry you came. Here's a tip: You don't need your car in the park.

A robust park-and-ride system lets you park in Tusayan (just outside the front gates), show your admission pass, hop on the bus and wave as you pass all those car-bound suckers in line. They may wait a half hour or more at the busiest times while you shuttle-hop to your favorite destinations in the park.

Three shuttle routes within the park stretch from Hermits Rest to Yaki Point with plenty of stops in between. The free buses run every 15 to 30 minutes.

Bonus tip: Buy your admission pass online before you arrive. It's a time-saver, and it'll allow you to use the express lane if you drive in. You can buy Grand Canyon-specific passes and national-parks annual passes online.

5. Spending too little time there

6/17-24 Grand Canyon Star Party
6/17-24 Grand Canyon Star Party | Each night, nature puts on an incredible show that’s largely blocked by light pollution. See the night skies as they were meant to be seen at the Star Party. Numerous telescopes will be set up, and amateur astronomers will answer any questions. You may just want to lay on your back and soak it in. | Details: Nightly Saturday through next Saturday, June 17-24. Visitor Center (South Rim) and Grand Canyon Lodge (North Rim), Grand Canyon National Park. Free with admission ($30 per vehicle). 928-638-7967, www.nps.gov/grca, tucsonastronomy.org/gcsp.html.
National Park Service

The Grand Canyon is not some roadside attraction. Yet some visitors park, take a few photos and head out as if they'd just seen the world's largest Paul Bunyan statue and were not impressed.

They leave without knowing how the view changes from overlook to overlook, or the way the cliffs begin to glow as the sun sets. Now wait for the canopy of stars, and look down into the inky blackness to spot the bobbing lights of hikers thousands of feet below.

Spending at least a full day and night at the Grand Canyon is an experience you’ll be talking about for years.

6. Skipping the North Rim

Photos: Views of the Grand Canyon's North Rim
Cape Royal at the Grand Canyon's North Rim.
Grand Canyon North Rim at Toroweap Point after sunset.
A sunrise from Point Imperial.
The natural bridge known as Angels Window is seen from Cape Royal.
Bison graze in the meadows surrounding the entrance station of the North Rim.
Watch for wildlife big and small, like this horned lizard, while hiking North Rim trails.
Meadows of wildflowers are a common sight on the North Rim.
Hikers descend on the North Kaibab Trail.
The North Kaibab Trail zigzags into the depths of the Grand Canyon.
Oza Butte wrapped in clouds.
The view from Point Imperial, the highest spot on the North Rim at 8,803-feet.
Point Sublime is located at the end of an unpaved road requiring a high-clearance vehicle.
The Uncle Jim Trail makes a 5-mile loop through North Rim forests and offers lovely vistas.
A hiker on the Widforss Trail, another beautiful North Rim pathway.
Wotans Throne is one of the formations visible from Cape Royal.
A nearly full moon lights up the North Rim of the Grand Canyon as the last hikers and day visitors head out of the canyon and towards the lodge, Sunday, Aug 10, 2003.
The sun setting on the west side of Grand Canyon North Rim. The moon was rising on pink colored sky.
Visitors at the North Rim Lodge at the Grand Canyon enjoy the splendid vistas from the patio. The lodge shuts down on Oct. 15 for the winter, reopening May 15.
Visitors at the North Rim Lodge at the Grand Canyon enjoy the splendid vistas from the patio.
The Grand Canyon North Rim Campground is open from mid-May to mid-October and is operated by the National Park Service.
On a clear day, the sun accentuates the craggy sides of the Grand Canyon.
Bill Dellinges of Apache Junction took this picture of his wife, Lora, looking out over the majestic expanse of the Grand Canyon.
Sunset at Grand Canyon, North Rim.

The North Rim offers amenities the South Rim only dreams of: uncrowded overlooks, cooler weather and a much more relaxed atmosphere.

It gets just a tenth of the visitation of the South Rim, so you can enjoy a drive through aspens and pines to Cape Royal and Imperial Point, vantage points offering a depth and breadth of the canyon as you've never seen.

As the sun sets, ease into an Adirondack chair on the veranda of the Grand Canyon North Rim Lodge, which is perched on the edge with an incomparable view. 

Then wave at the South Rim and say, "Having a great time, glad you're not here."

7. Don't be that Arizonan who has never gone

Breathtaking views of the Grand Canyon
The Grand Canyon, February 17, 2016, from near the El Tovar Hotel on South Rim.
View from Powell Point, Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
Pima Point, February 18, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona.
The Colorado River winds through the Grand Canyon, Feb. 19, 2016, near the Desert View Watchtower,.
Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
Hopi Point, February 17, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona.
Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
The sun spotlights the Grand Canyon on Feb. 17, 2016, near the El Tovar Hotel on the South Rim.
Tourist stands on an outcrop on Powell Point, Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
View of Powell Point from Hopi Point, Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
View from Powell Point, Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
View from Powell Point, Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
View from Powell Point, Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
View from Powell Point, Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
View from Powell Point, Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
View from Powell Point, Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
Crow at Hopi Point, Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
Crow, Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
View from Powell Point, Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
View from Powell Point, Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
View from Powell Point, Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
View from Powell Point, Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
View from Powell Point, Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
View from Powell Point, Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
View from Hopi Point, Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
View from Hopi Point, Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
View from Powell Point, Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
View from Powell Point, Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
Bright Angel Trail, Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
Two bright flood lights have been turned off near the Historic Kolb Studio on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
El Tovar Hotel, Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
A bright flood light illuminates the Historic Buckey O’Neill Cabin on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015. This flood light can be seen by hikers at the bottom of the Grand Canyon. (Eds Note: The smaller light above the flood lamp is the moon.)
21-second time-exposure of the lights from El Tovar Hotel (top-left) and the Historic Village on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
Many people see the Grand Canyon from the rim, but Marine veteran Hank Detering and 23 wounded vets are going to see it via the Colorado River. Organizers booked the trip with Arizona Raft Adventures. They got underway last week and will finish Sunday. Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
The Grand Canyon wants to change the way backcountry areas are managed. View from Powell Point, Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
Though the Grand Canyon is an amazing, majestic wonder of the world, unless you hike, a visit there might seem a bit uneventful, one Arizona transplant opines. View from Powell Point, Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
Pima Point, February 18, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona.
Two flood lights have been turned off above the Historic Kolb Studio on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, Arizona. August 26, 2015.
Hopi Point, February 17, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona.
The Colorado River winds through the Grand Canyon, February 19, 2016, near the Desert View Watchtower, Arizona.
The Colorado River winds through the Grand Canyon, February 19, 2016, near the Desert View Watchtower, Arizona.
The Colorado River winds through the Grand Canyon, Feb. 19, 2016, near the Desert View Watchtower,.
The Desert View Watchtower from Navajo Point, February 19, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona.
Navajo Point, February 19, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona.
The Colorado River winds through the Grand Canyon, February 19, 2016, near the Desert View Watchtower, Arizona.
The Colorado River winds through the Grand Canyon, February 19, 2016, near the Desert View Watchtower, Arizona.
The Colorado River winds through the Grand Canyon, February 19, 2016, near the Desert View Watchtower, Arizona.
The Colorado River winds through the Grand Canyon, February 19, 2016, near the Desert View Watchtower, Arizona.
Desert View Watchtower, February 19, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona.
The Colorado River winds through the Grand Canyon, February 19, 2016, near the Desert View Watchtower, Arizona.
Lars Hartmann (right) and Sven Setzer photograph sunset from Pima Point, February 18, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona.
Pima Point, February 18, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona.
Wrangler Ed Leos leads an overnight mule ride down the Bright Angel trail, February 18, 2016, to Phantom Ranch in the Grand Canyon, Arizona.
Wrangler Ed Leos gets ready for an overnight ride to Phantom Ranch, February 18, 2016, in the mule barn at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, Arizona.
Mather Point, February 17, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona.
The Colorado River winds through the Grand Canyon, February 19, 2016, near the Desert View Watchtower, Arizona.
Desert View Watchtower, February 19, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona.
The Colorado River winds through the Grand Canyon, February 19, 2016, near the Desert View Watchtower, Arizona.
Sunset from the Desert View Watchtower, February 19, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona.
The Colorado River winds through the Grand Canyon, February 19, 2016, near the Desert View Watchtower, Arizona.
The Colorado River winds through the Grand Canyon, February 19, 2016, near the Desert View Watchtower, Arizona.
The Colorado River winds through the Grand Canyon, February 19, 2016, near the Desert View Watchtower, Arizona.
Desert View Watchtower, February 19, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona.
The Desert View Watchtower from Navajo Point, February 19, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona.
Desert View Watchtower, February 19, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona.
A crow near Moran Point, February 19, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona.
Navajo Point, February 19, 2016, Grand Canyon, Arizona.
The Colorado River winds through the Grand Canyon, February 19, 2016, near the Desert View Watchtower, Arizona.
Clouds form over the Grand Canyon on Feb. 17, 2016, near the El Tovar Hotel on the South Rim.
The Colorado River flows at Navajo Point on Feb. 19, 2016.
Clouds wisp over the Grand Canyon's Hopi Point on Feb. 17, 2016.
Sunset from Desert View at the eastern edge of Grand Canyon National Park.
The Grand Canyon is Arizona's ultimate hooky hole.
The first switchbacks of the South Kaibab Trail hug the cliffs before breaking out into the canyon.
The trail levels off for a few hundred yards as it approaches Skeleton Point.
Late afternoon light across the canyon from the South Kaibab.
Hikers skirt the edge of O'Neill Butte just beyond Cedar Ridge.
At 0.9 miles in, the South Kaibab reaches Ooh Aah Point, exposing views up and down the canyon.
The view from the canyon rim before starting down the South Kaibab Trail.
A narrow footpath heads west from Skeleton Point and provides a first glimpse of the river, still 2,700 feet below.
Skeleton Point is 3 miles down the South Kaibab Trail. Dayhikers should go no farther.
Gazing across the Tonto Platform from the western edge of Skeleton Point.
The South Kaibab Trail was originally built as an alternative route to Bright Angel Trail, which was being operated as a toll road.
Views along the South Kaibab Trail.
Unlike other canyon trails, the South Kaibab follows a ridgeline down into the canyon, offering spectacular views.
The Desert View Watchtower was originally built in 1932 by architect Mary Colter, in collaboration with Hopi artisans.

Like New Yorkers who've never been to the Statue of Liberty, many Arizonans don't make the Grand Canyon a travel priority because it's just a few hours away. You'll go at some point, right?

Years later, you move away. It comes up at a cocktail party that you're from Arizona. You're asked if the Grand Canyon is every bit as amazing as it seems, and every eye is on you. You have to explain how you always meant to go but, well, you know. Or you lie and mumble, "Yeah, totally."

Act now to avoid a Grand Canyon of regret.

