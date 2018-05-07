Protesters march during the "Families Belong Together" rally in Washington.

The Trump administration is facing a series of deadlines imposed by a federal judge to reunify children who were separated from their parents along the southwest border.

By Tuesday, the administration must reunite about 100 children under the age of 5 being held by the Department of Health and Human Services. The department then has until July 26 to reunite the remaining minors in its custody, estimated to be nearly 3,000, with their parents.

The ruling issued by District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego was a relief for immigration advocates, but many questions remain over how the government is responding. Here's a look at some of the questions that remain unanswered:

How many kids remain separated?

"Under 3,000" was the answer given by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar during a conference call with reporters on Thursday.

That number has been in flux in recent weeks as the administration faced increasing pressure to end its "zero tolerance" policy, prompting President Donald Trump to sign an executive order on June 20 to end the practice of separating families.

In early June, U.S. Customs and Border Protection estimated that 2,342 children had been separated from their parents under the "zero tolerance" policy. On June 20, Azar said they had reunited several hundred families, leaving 2,053 children in HHS custody. On June 26, he said the number had fallen to 2,047.

But on Thursday, Azar said his department was forced to examine the cases of all 11,800 minors in its custody because the judge ordered all children to be reunited with their parents, including those separated before the "zero tolerance" policy went into full effect in May.

Most of the cases, he said, were minors who crossed the border on their own. But he said fewer than 3,000 may have been separated, leading to the higher estimate. About 100 of them are under age 5, Azar said.

Where will they be reunited?

Currently, minors are being housed in privately run shelters around the country that are under contract with Health and Human Services. Their parents are being held in detention centers run by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and federal prisons administered by the Bureau of Prisons.

Adults can't be transferred to the shelters for minors, and minors can't be transferred to federal prisons or most ICE detention facilities.

The end result is a challenging few weeks ahead for the government to figure out a practical, and legal, middle ground.

One option is placing families in detention centers that meet legal requirements to hold adults and children together. The Department of Homeland Security currently runs three such facilities — two in Texas, one in Pennsylvania — that contain about 3,300 beds, but those are already at or near capacity.

That has prompted the Trump administration to find alternatives. The Department of Defense has offered to open up 12,000 beds at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, but lawyers say it would be nearly impossible to install all the staff, medical equipment, educational equipment, and other legal requirements for family detention centers in time to meet the judge's deadline.

The Department of Justice is trying to argue that the government can hold immigrant families together indefinitely, despite a series of court rulings and U.S. laws that dictate most children must be released from immigration detention within 20 days. Justice could also drop its demands that parents remain in immigration detention, allowing them to be released into the U.S. as they await their deportation hearing before an immigration judge.

What if a parent gets deported?

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been offering a choice to parents facing deportation: get deported with your child, or get deported alone and leave your child in the U.S.

ICE spokeswoman Jennifer Elzea said it's a "long-standing policy" to make such an offer to parents facing deportation. In the past, she said parents frequently decided to return to their home country and leave their child behind. In practice, that means the child ends up with another relative already in the U.S., or HHS finds somewhere for the child to live.

Elzea said that option is presented only to parents who have been given a final order of removal, not those who are applying for asylum.

It remains unclear what will happen to parents seeking asylum whose children have been taken. That kind of case started the lawsuit that led to Judge Sabraw's ruling, and that parent has been reunited with her child. But immigration attorneys say many others remain separated and unsure what will happen.

Can the government meet its deadlines?

Azar says "yes."

Tuesday's deadline to reunite all children under age 5 with their parents should be doable because there are only about 100 children that young in HHS custody. The bigger challenge will be reuniting all of the nearly 3,000 children with their parents before the end of the month.

Thousands of migrants are spread out in facilities around the country run by three different government agencies, leading to a "logistical nightmare," according to John Sandweg, a former acting director of ICE under President Barack Obama. And with ICE's three family-detention facilities already at or near capacity, the administration may be forced to release many families into the U.S. to await their court hearings.

HHS has reassigned 230 employees to focus on the reunification process. And ICE is already pre-positioning adults at facilities closer to their children, Azar said. In the end, he said, the government remains opposed to the judge's order, but will follow through on his demands.

"We will comply by the artificial deadlines established by the courts," he said.

