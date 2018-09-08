Happy birthday, Kylie Jenner!

In honor of the 21-year-old's special day, we've rounded up 21 times her life was fancier than yours:

When she casually posed with her luxury cars

just for the summer 🧡

As if one wasn't already enough to make her look fancy, she decided to pose with two.

And again with more cars

“your uber’s outside”

And a killer, matching outfit to boot!

Two words: Private jet.

bay

And we're struggling just to buy a plane ticket.

When she was chilling on a yacht.

birthday behavior

Totally casual.

When her designer threads matched her designer baby stroller

stormi strolls 🤑

 Who doesn't walk their daughter around the block in a Fendi stroller?

When she showed off the closet of our dreams.

options

Which pretty much looks like a handbag store.

When she was a kid and still sporting Adidas tracksuits

congrats kenny I love you @kendalljenner 🖤

She started the repping the fancy life young.

When she was on an actual billboard

Tomorrow @thekylieshop kyliejennershop.com

Just a day in the life...

When she arrived at the Met Gala with Donatella Versace

we've arrived 💋 @donatella_versace

Because even her squad is fancy.

When she was draped in more designer

met mooooood🖤

Another Met Gala slayed.

When she was just hanging out with Jordyn Woods in a hot tub

girls next door

Again, totally casual.

Home movies? More like a TV show

New Episode Tonight on E! 💜

Read more about "Life of Kylie" here.

When a family portrait also doubles as a Calvin Klein campaign

No awkward family albums here!

When her Christmas tree was bigger than Santa’s

Go big or go home.

When a quick pic with her man was actually a GQ cover

🖤

Travis Scott talked about the Kardashian/Jenner "curse" in the interview, which clearly, he isn't worried about.

When she took a little beach vacay

How we all wish our Insta looked. 

When she snapped a quick pic of her Birkin bag

Dalmatian

Because, why not?

When baby clothes actually mean Gucci fits

happy birthday North & P.. 🖤

And Burberry looks, for that matter

Too cute!

When she was matching her Bentley interiors

Burgundy babe.

When she was literally on the verge of becoming a billionaire

Can't relate.

More: Kylie Jenner, worth $900 million, on track to be youngest self-made billionaire by age 21

More: Travis Scott says he isn't afraid of falling victim to the 'Kardashian Curse'

Kylie Jenner: Style Diary
Happy birthday, Kylie Jenner! The stylish star turns 20 on Aug. 10, 2017. So to celebrate, we've rounded up some of her best looks including this Versace gown she wore to the Met Gala on May 1, 2017 in New York.
In April 2017, she was spotted in a white shirt dress and trendy, purple thigh-high boots in Los Angeles.
She wore a purple Balmain Resort top and skirt to Marie Claire's Image Maker Awards on Jan. 10, 2017, in West Hollywood.
During New York Fashion Week in September 2016, she sported a do-rag style head covering with a denim jacket and shorts by Jonathan Simkhai.
She stunned in a silver Balmain gown while at the Met Gala on May 2, 2016, in New York.
Jenner looked business-chic in high-waited pants and a ruffled top from Balmain at Marie Claire's Fresh Faces Party on April 11, 2016, in Los Angeles.
She went for a little black dress and knee-high gladiator sandals to launch the Kendall + Kylie Collection, a collaboration with her older sister, on March 24, 2016, in Los Angeles.
She looked pretty-in-pink in a sleeveless Manokhi dress at the Sugar Factory Orlando's grand opening on March 11, 2016.
Kylie's golden dress, pink wig and large sunglasses gave us Lady Gaga vibes at Vera Wang's New York Fashion Week show in September 2016.
In December 2015, she wore a white gown by August Getty Atelier at at Rihanna's Diamond Ball in Santa Monica, Calif.
She looked sleek in a black, cut-out gown by Balmain at the GQ Men of the Year Party on Dec. 3, 2015, in Los Angeles.
She arrived at the 2015 American Music Awards in Los Angeles wearing a black leather dress with some major cut-out and leg-slit action.
She sported green hair, a cream crop top and matching skirt at the grand opening of the Sugar Factory American Brasserie on Sept. 16, 2015, in New York.
She opted for a printed suit and messy, blond locks at Prabal Gurung's New York Fashion Week show in September 2015.
Jenner donned Balmain again at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, this time wearing a nude, long-sleeved mini-dress. She wore her hair dark and with bangs.
She wore a sheer, nude-colored maxi skirt and jacket while attending a Los Angeles screening of 'Paper Towns' in July 2015. Her teal hair added a pop of color to the look.
She (literally) sparkled in a gold, metallic Shady Zeineldine gown at the 2015 The ESPYs.
She trotted out those black, knee-high sandals again for the New Kendall + Kylie launch on June 3, 2015 in Los Angeles. This time, she paired them with a simple, burnt-orange dress.
Jenner shined in a Balmain by H&M gold-and-black striped mini-dress at the May 2015 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.
She showed off a lot of leg in a ruby gown with a high slit at the American Music Awards on Nov. 23, 2014, in Los Angeles.
She went for an all-black, crop top ensemble while at an August 2014 promotional event in New York for her fashion line, thrown by 'DuJour' Magazine.
She showed more leg at the August 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, Calif., in a black, wrap-style dress by Alexandre Vauthier.
She rocked a Nicolas Jebran orange beaded cocktail dress on the Much Music Video Awards red carpet on June 15, 2014, in Toronto.
She went for another all-black look while out in Los Angeles on October 23, 2013.
Aww, baby Kylie! The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, right, wore a simple white dress while attending the 'The Hunger Games' premiere on March 12, 2012, in Los Angeles.
