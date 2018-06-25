vote totals

With the strong support of President Trump, who said a loss would be fodder for "fake news" to attack him, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster won the Republican nomination for another term on Tuesday, beating self-made millionaire John Warren in a runoff.

McMaster, who moved up from lieutenant governor last year when Trump picked Gov. Nikki Haley to be ambassador to the United Nations, was one of the first state officials to endorse Trump for president.

After his plane arrived nearly an hour late because of bad weather, Trump praised McMaster at a rally Monday night, saying that while the economy was surging because of federal policies, McMaster played a hand too.

Colorado, Maryland, New York, Oklahoma and Utah are also having primaries, though a problem with voter registration data in Maryland had the potential to delay declarations of winners. Mississippi held runoff elections. Here's what we know so far:

Colorado

Voters have been mailing in ballots for weeks, and those who waited until the last minute had to drop them off or register and vote in person before 7 p.m. MDT.

Four-person primary battles for governor are unusual for the Mile High State. This year they're happening on both the Democratic and the Republican ballots, and there are also new rules in place that allow voters who are not in either party to vote in the primary. That is making predictions difficult and raises the chances that the winning nominee will get much less than 50 percent of the vote in a state with no runoff rules.

Other key races include:

The Democratic primary in the 2nd District, where University of Colorado regent Joe Neguse and Air Force veteran Mark Williams are running for the seat five-term Rep. Jared Polis gave up to run for governor;

The Republican primary in the 5th District, where six-term Rep. Doug Lamborn faces four challengers after winning a federal judge's ruling allowing him on the ballot. Lamborn was initially disqualified by a state judge for having out-of-state residents gather some of signatures for his petitions.

The Democratic primary in the 6th District, where former Energy Department adviser Levi Tillemann is backed by several progressive groups and released a secret recording of a top Washington Democrat trying to clear the field for attorney and Iraq veteran Jason Crow, who has had fund-raising support from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Maryland

State election officials said as many as 80,000 people may have to cast provisional ballots on primary day because of a computer problem. Local elections officials will begin examining those ballots on July 5. That means the calling of close races could be delayed.

The Democratic battle for the nomination for governor has been marked by a split among influential members of the party. In a nine-person field, Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker has the support of U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen and former Gov. Paris Glendening, while former NAACP Executive Director Ben Jealous has the backing of Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California.

Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst who served about seven years in federal prison for leaking government documents to Wikileaks, speaks at the C2 business conference Thursday, May 24, 2018, in Montreal.

Other key battles include:

The Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, where two-term incumbent Ben Cardin faces seven challengers, including Chelsea Manning, the former U.S. Army private who was convicted of leaking more than 700,000 classified documents. There's also an 11-person battle for the Republican nomination.

The Democratic and Republican primaries in the open seat in the 6th District. Democrats include millionaire wine store owner David Trone and state Del. Aruna Miller. On the Republican side, former Pentagon official Amie Hober has the backing of a Super PAC affiliated with House Speaker Paul Ryan.

The three-way Democratic primary in the 1st District to pick a challenger to Republican Rep. Andy Harris.

Mississippi

Polls closed at 7 p.m. CDT for runoff elections to pick the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate and the Republican nominee for the open seat in the 3rd District.

Howard Sherman, Democratic candidate for his party's nomination for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, and his wife, actress Sela Ward, pose with a couple of employees at Gloria's Family Restaurant in Jackson, Miss., during a campaign working lunch, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Sherman and his wife campaigned through central Mississippi, stumping for votes in today's party primary. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The challenger to Sen. Roger Wicker will either be venture capitalist Howard Sherman or state Rep. David Baria. Actors Robert De Niro and Alec Baldwan, two Trump antagonists, have hosted a fund-raiser for Sherman, who is married to actress Sela Ward.

The House battle is between district attorney Michael Guest and business consultant Whit Hughes, who will face Democratic state Rep. Michael Ted Evans in November. Republican Rep. Gregg Harper announced in January he would step down after 10 years in Congress because he never planned on it being a career.

New York

Trump has offered his support for Rep. Dan Donovan, a Republican facing a primary challenge from former Rep. Michael Grimm, who resigned in 2015 and served seven months in prison after pleading guilty to tax fraud.

Former congressman Michael Grimm resigned after pleading guilty to tax evasion.

Democrats have a six-person primary to pick a challenger for Donovan or Grimm. And there are a half-dozen other competitive primaries, including those that will pick challengers to several Republican House members whose re-elections could determine which party hold the majority next year, including Reps. Lee Zeldin, John Faso and John Katko.

Oklahoma

If no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote, a runoff will be held Aug. 28 for the top two finishers.

The Republican battle to pick a nominee for the 1st District seat left vacant when Rep. Jim Bridenstine became director of NASA has become a pitched battle between factions of the national GOP almost as much as a contest between the candidates they are backing.

Iraq veteran Andy Coleman has the support of the Club for Growth Action, a group advocating for low taxes and small government that has already spent $345,000 opposing McDonald's franchiser Kevin Hern. The Congressional Leadership Alliance said Friday it was putting $100,000 into the race against Coleman.

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin, right, greets Speaker of the Oklahoma House, T.W. Shannon, center, R-Lawton, as Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb, left, looks on, before her State of the State address in Oklahoma City Feb. 4, 2013.

There is also a 10-person contest for governor, including Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb, former Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett and mortgage banker Kevin Stitt. Lamb is being pulled down in the race by the unpopularity of outgoing Gov. Mary Fallin, according to Bill Shepard, director of the Sooner Poll.

Voters also will be asked to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes.

South Carolina

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at his election night party at Vista Union June 12, 2018, in Columbia, S.C. McMaster was forced into a runoff for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

McMaster faced a tougher-than-expected race for a full term as governor against Warren, who is made allegations of political corruption a major theme of his campaign. Warren even borrowed a Trumpian theme, promising to "drain the swamp" of South Carolina politics.

There is also a runoff between state Sen. William Timmons and former state Sen. Lee Bright for the GOP nomination in the 4th District, where Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy is retiring. Like the Oklahoma 1st District, outside groups that want to promote their own brand of Republicanism have gotten involved, buying ads and funding automated phone calls in the campaign's final days.

Utah

Utah Senate Candidate Mitt Romney meet with members of the St. George Chamber of Commerce Wednesday, June 13, 2018.

After coming in a close second at a crowded state party convention earlier this year, 2012 presidential nominee Mitt Romney faces the man who bested him, state legislator Mike Kennedy, in the primary for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate.

Romney, a former governor of Massachusetts, won praise in Utah for helping to rescue what had been a troubled effort to stage the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City in 2002. The seat he is seeking has been held by Orrin Hatch, who decided to retire in January after nearly 42 years in the Senate.

There's also a re-run of sorts playing out in the 3rd District, where Rep. John Curtis faces businessman Christopher Herrod in the primary. Last year, after Rep. Jason Chaffetz resigned, Curtis beat Herrod and another opponent in a special primary for the remainder of Chaffetz's term.

