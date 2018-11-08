See the 19 new UNESCO World Heritage sites for 2018
Guillermo Legaria, AFP/Getty Images
UNESCO has added 19 new sites to its World Heritage List for 2018, ranging from a cathedral in Germany to volcanoes in France to Art Deco buildings in India. See the gallery above for photos of all the sites that achieved World Heritage status this year, and learn more about them at whc.unesco.org.
Cultural sites:
- Aasivissuit – Nipisat. Inuit Hunting Ground between Ice and Sea, Demark
- Al-Ahsa Oasis, an evolving Cultural Landscape, Saudi Arabia
- Ancient City of Qalhat, Oman
- Archaeological Border Complex of Hedeby and the Danevirke, Germany
- Caliphate City of Medina Azahara, Spain
- Göbekli Tepe, Turkey
- Hidden Christian Sites in the Nagasaki Region, Japan
- Ivrea, industrial city of the 20th century, Italy
- Naumburg Cathedral, Germany
- Sansa, Buddhist Mountain Monasteries in Korea, South Korea
- Sassanid Archaeological Landscape of Fars Region, Iran
- Thimlich Ohinga Archaeological Site, Kenya
- Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai, India
Natural sites:
- Barberton Makhonjwa Mountains, South Africa
- Chaine des Puys - Limagne fault tectonic arena, France
Mixed sites:
- Chiribiquete National Park – “The Maloca of the Jaguar”, Colombia
- Pimachiowin Aki, Canada
- Tehuacán-Cuicatlán Valley: originary habitat of Mesoamerica, Mexico
