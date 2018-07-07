JACKSON, Miss. — Eleven of 50 dogs being transported by an animal rescue group from Hattiesburg to Minnesota died when the van carrying them broke down on Interstate 55 in north Mississippi.

The van had left the Southern Pines Animal Shelter about 1:30 p.m. Friday before being forced to stop near Sardis, about four hours into the trip.

The two volunteer drivers discovered the dead dogs as they worked to unload them.

Southern Pines Animal Shelter has reached no-kill status, meaning no animal is turned away, and none are put down because of lack of space.

Susan Broadbridge/Hattiesburg American

Southern Pine Rescue group director Ginny Sims told WREG a veterinarian with the group was sent to investigate the causes of death. Sims said she believes carbon monoxide poisoning from a mechanical malfunction, and not heat, may have been to blame.

"We are committed to helping save the lives of pets in need, and any life lost in our care is something we take very seriously," the organization said on its Facebook page Saturday.

Witnesses said the van was on the side of the highway for two to four hours, with dozens of kennels outside, before area animal rescue groups could provide assistance.

Yvonne Tayler with the North Mississippi Animal Rescue told WREG they came to offer aid.

"We needed to get the puppies and the dogs to a safe location where we could get them out of those crates cause those crates were nothing but heat traps and we brought them out here to my animal sanctuary," Tayler said.

More: Dog found covered in blood, urine and feces after fleeing fireworks

More: Heartwarming photo shows dog rescued from euthanasia on his 'freedom ride'

Another van was being driven up to return the dogs to Hattiesburg after they were housed overnight at the North Mississippi Animal Sanctuary.

A statement released by Southern Pines Animal Shelter on its Facebook page Saturday said the vehicle, an extended Ford Transit, was undergoing a thorough inspection. All of the animals were alert and healthy upon departure and the van's AC system and ventilation appeared to be in working order, the statement said, adding that the van remained cool until it broke down.

Sims said the remaining animals show no signs of suffering from heat-related issues, but they are still being observed.

"As an organization who has successfully been a part of transporting more than 11,000 pets, the safety of the animals in our care is of the utmost importance to us," the Facebook statement read. "Every precaution was taken to ensure a safe journey for the animals aboard this transport. Our top priority at the moment is ensuring that the remaining animals are safe, and they are under the observation of our veterinarian and dedicated team."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com