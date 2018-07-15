One police officer was killed in Massachusetts and three others were wounded in Missouri in separate shootings Sunday.

The incidents come as tensions soared in Chicago over a police-involved shooting.

The suspect in Kansas City had barricaded himself inside a house Sunday afternoon, police said.

Two officers were shot earlier while working undercover at a motel, said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a police spokesman. The officers were in stable condition Sunday and were expected to live.

The suspect fled in a vehicle with another person, who was arrested when officers found the vehicle, police said.

A third officer was shot while searching for the suspect, according to The Kansas City Star. That officer’s condition wasn’t immediately available.

The suspect was later killed in an exchange of gunfire as he emerged from the home, police Chief Rick Smith told reporters.

In Massachusetts, a Weymouth police officer and a bystander were killed Sunday after a suspect allegedly took the officer’s gun after a vehicle crash and a foot chase, authorities said.

The officer, Michael Chesna, 42, was shot multiple times in the head and chest by his own gun and died from the injuries at South Shore hospital, authorities said. Chesna was a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan who was married with children ages 4 and 9.

“I hired Mike Chesna six years ago” Monday, Weymouth Police Chief Richard Grimes said.

This Dec. 10, 2012 photo shows Weymouth Police Officer Michael C. Chesna in Weymouth, Mass. Chesna died July 15, 2018, from wounds sustained when a suspect allegedly took the officer's gun and fired following a vehicle crash and a foot chase.

Gary Higgins, AP

The suspect, Emmanuel Lopes, was hospitalized at South Shore hospital with a leg wound suffered when he was arrested. He will be arraigned Monday on two counts of homicide at either his hospital bed or in court, police said.

The suspect allegedly crashed a car, fled the scene and attacked Chesna with a stone to the head, police said. The suspect then allegedly took the officer’s gun and shot him repeatedly, police said.

The other victim was an unidentified elderly woman who was hit by stray bullets in a nearby home, authorities said.

In Chicago, protests erupted Saturday and were expected to continue Sunday after officers on foot tried to question a man “exhibiting characteristics of an armed person,” in this case a bulge in his waistband, police said. Surveillance video later confirmed the presence of a gun, police said.

The man pushed the officers away and was shot when he appeared to reach for his weapon as he fled, according to Fred Waller, chief of the department's patrol division.

An autopsy was pending Sunday for the man identified as Harith Augustus, 37, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officers found a semiautomatic gun and two magazines of bullets at the site, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

In the angry protests that followed, officers were struck by rocks and bottles, and several protesters were arrested. Some officers were injured and two squad cars were damaged, Waller said.

Contributing: Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press

