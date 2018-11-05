Highland High School in Palmdale, Calif.

Officials say a 14-year-old high school student was detained Friday after shooting a classmate at their high school in Palmdale, Calif.

Los Angeles county sheriff’s department tells KTTV that the student was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Harris said one student was shot in the arm and the incident stemmed from a dispute between the shooter and the victim. The injured student is expected to make a full recovery.

The Los Angeles county sheriff's office said deputies were searching Highland High School after reports of a man with a gun on the campus around 7:30 a.m. local time.

Within minutes, police were also sent to Palmdale's Manzanita elementary school, about five miles east of the high school, after reports of shots heard, the county sheriff said. The sheriff's office said deputies searched the elementary school and found "no evidence of crime" but the investigation was continuing.

After police spent about two hours at the high school, Highland's principal tweeted that officers "have control of the situation."

Police units earlier said they were searching for a male with a rifle who was reportedly hunkering down in brush near the school's baseball field.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and fire arms tweeted that its agents were responding to a shooting at the high school.

The Los Angeles county fire department dispatched paramedics to the high school after a report of a person with a gunshot wound, KNBC-TV reports.

Palmdale, a city of about 150,000 people, is about 40 miles north of downtown L.A. in the high desert Antelope Valley.

