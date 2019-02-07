HOUSTON — NASA’s full-scale mock-up of the Orion spacecraft is on the move and if you spot it, you could win free tickets to CITGO Freedom Over Texas.

The 20,000-pound Post-Landing Orion Recovery Tests mock-up starts its road trip from Johnson Space Center to Eleanor Tinsley Park around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Like past trips, event organizers are asking people post pictures of Orion on Twitter and Instagram using #SPOTORION. 

Event ticket winners will be chosen on Wednesday and announced by noon. 

HERE’S ORION’S ROUTE:

  • Space Center Blvd to Clear Lake City Blvd – 7:00PM (Approximate)
  • Right on Clear Lake City Blvd to I-45 North
  • Take the 59 North Exit to the I-10 West Exit (Exit 132)
  • Take I-10 West to the I-45 South Exit (Exit 768B)
  • Exit onto I-45 South and drive to the Dallas Pierce Exit ( Exit 47D)
  • Exit Dallas Street
  • Right on Dallas
  • Right on Gillette St.
  • Right on Allen Parkway – 8:00PM (Approximate)

Starting Tuesday, July 2nd, at 7 p.m. through July 5th, roads surrounding the event will be closed. 

Tuesday, July 2, 7:00 p.m. to Friday, July 5, 2:00 p.m. 

  • Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from I-45 (South and North Freeways) 
  • Allen Parkway outbound at Bagby 
  • Allen Parkway inbound at Taft (Note: No access to I-45 S/Heiner/Crosby until 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 5) 
  • Sabine Street at Memorial Drive 
  • Gillette Street at W. Dallas Street o Gillette (east curb lane only) between W. Dallas and Allen Parkway 
  • Walker access blocked to Allen Parkway and Sabine Street. o I-45 North on-ramp and the loop to McKinney remains open

Tuesday, July 2, 7:00 p.m. to Friday, July 5, 3:00 p.m. 

  • Allen Parkway inbound entrance ramp to I-45 South (taper) 
  • Crosby Street at W. Dallas Street 
  • Heiner Street at W. Dallas Street

Thursday, July 4, 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. 

  • Bagby northbound at Dallas 
  • Bagby southbound at McKinney 
  • Lamar between Smith and Bagby 
  • Note: Relocate message boards to West Dallas at Crosby and Allen Parkway at Gillette per I-45 S, Crosby and Heiner Street closures

Thursday, July 4, 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. 

  • Silver Street at Memorial Drive 
  • Sawyer Street at Washington Avenue 
  • Allen Parkway inbound at Waugh 
  • Allen Parkway Service Road at Montrose Boulevard (access to residents at all times)

Thursday, July 4, 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. 

  • Memorial Drive inbound at Waugh Drive 
  • Memorial Drive outbound at Bagby

Thursday, July 4, 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Citgo Fireworks Display) 

  • Sabine Street between Allen Parkway and Memorial Drive 

***The Buffalo Bayou Waterway will be closed on Thursday, July 4, from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. between the Capitol Street Bridge and Montrose Boulevard / Studemont 

