HOUSTON — NASA’s full-scale mock-up of the Orion spacecraft is on the move and if you spot it, you could win free tickets to CITGO Freedom Over Texas.
The 20,000-pound Post-Landing Orion Recovery Tests mock-up starts its road trip from Johnson Space Center to Eleanor Tinsley Park around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Like past trips, event organizers are asking people post pictures of Orion on Twitter and Instagram using #SPOTORION.
Event ticket winners will be chosen on Wednesday and announced by noon.
HERE’S ORION’S ROUTE:
- Space Center Blvd to Clear Lake City Blvd – 7:00PM (Approximate)
- Right on Clear Lake City Blvd to I-45 North
- Take the 59 North Exit to the I-10 West Exit (Exit 132)
- Take I-10 West to the I-45 South Exit (Exit 768B)
- Exit onto I-45 South and drive to the Dallas Pierce Exit ( Exit 47D)
- Exit Dallas Street
- Right on Dallas
- Right on Gillette St.
- Right on Allen Parkway – 8:00PM (Approximate)
Starting Tuesday, July 2nd, at 7 p.m. through July 5th, roads surrounding the event will be closed.
Tuesday, July 2, 7:00 p.m. to Friday, July 5, 2:00 p.m.
- Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from I-45 (South and North Freeways)
- Allen Parkway outbound at Bagby
- Allen Parkway inbound at Taft (Note: No access to I-45 S/Heiner/Crosby until 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 5)
- Sabine Street at Memorial Drive
- Gillette Street at W. Dallas Street o Gillette (east curb lane only) between W. Dallas and Allen Parkway
- Walker access blocked to Allen Parkway and Sabine Street. o I-45 North on-ramp and the loop to McKinney remains open
Tuesday, July 2, 7:00 p.m. to Friday, July 5, 3:00 p.m.
- Allen Parkway inbound entrance ramp to I-45 South (taper)
- Crosby Street at W. Dallas Street
- Heiner Street at W. Dallas Street
Thursday, July 4, 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
- Bagby northbound at Dallas
- Bagby southbound at McKinney
- Lamar between Smith and Bagby
- Note: Relocate message boards to West Dallas at Crosby and Allen Parkway at Gillette per I-45 S, Crosby and Heiner Street closures
Thursday, July 4, 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Silver Street at Memorial Drive
- Sawyer Street at Washington Avenue
- Allen Parkway inbound at Waugh
- Allen Parkway Service Road at Montrose Boulevard (access to residents at all times)
Thursday, July 4, 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Memorial Drive inbound at Waugh Drive
- Memorial Drive outbound at Bagby
Thursday, July 4, 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Citgo Fireworks Display)
- Sabine Street between Allen Parkway and Memorial Drive
***The Buffalo Bayou Waterway will be closed on Thursday, July 4, from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. between the Capitol Street Bridge and Montrose Boulevard / Studemont
