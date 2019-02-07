HOUSTON — NASA’s full-scale mock-up of the Orion spacecraft is on the move and if you spot it, you could win free tickets to CITGO Freedom Over Texas.

The 20,000-pound Post-Landing Orion Recovery Tests mock-up starts its road trip from Johnson Space Center to Eleanor Tinsley Park around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Like past trips, event organizers are asking people post pictures of Orion on Twitter and Instagram using #SPOTORION.

Event ticket winners will be chosen on Wednesday and announced by noon.

HERE’S ORION’S ROUTE:

Space Center Blvd to Clear Lake City Blvd – 7:00PM (Approximate)

Right on Clear Lake City Blvd to I-45 North

Take the 59 North Exit to the I-10 West Exit (Exit 132)

Take I-10 West to the I-45 South Exit (Exit 768B)

Exit onto I-45 South and drive to the Dallas Pierce Exit ( Exit 47D)

Exit Dallas Street

Right on Dallas

Right on Gillette St.

Right on Allen Parkway – 8:00PM (Approximate)

Starting Tuesday, July 2nd, at 7 p.m. through July 5th, roads surrounding the event will be closed.

Tuesday, July 2, 7:00 p.m. to Friday, July 5, 2:00 p.m.

Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from I-45 (South and North Freeways)

Allen Parkway outbound at Bagby

Allen Parkway inbound at Taft (Note: No access to I-45 S/Heiner/Crosby until 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 5)

Sabine Street at Memorial Drive

Gillette Street at W. Dallas Street o Gillette (east curb lane only) between W. Dallas and Allen Parkway

Walker access blocked to Allen Parkway and Sabine Street. o I-45 North on-ramp and the loop to McKinney remains open

Tuesday, July 2, 7:00 p.m. to Friday, July 5, 3:00 p.m.

Allen Parkway inbound entrance ramp to I-45 South (taper)

Crosby Street at W. Dallas Street

Heiner Street at W. Dallas Street

Thursday, July 4, 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Bagby northbound at Dallas

Bagby southbound at McKinney

Lamar between Smith and Bagby

Note: Relocate message boards to West Dallas at Crosby and Allen Parkway at Gillette per I-45 S, Crosby and Heiner Street closures

Thursday, July 4, 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Silver Street at Memorial Drive

Sawyer Street at Washington Avenue

Allen Parkway inbound at Waugh

Allen Parkway Service Road at Montrose Boulevard (access to residents at all times)

Thursday, July 4, 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Memorial Drive inbound at Waugh Drive

Memorial Drive outbound at Bagby

Thursday, July 4, 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Citgo Fireworks Display)

Sabine Street between Allen Parkway and Memorial Drive

***The Buffalo Bayou Waterway will be closed on Thursday, July 4, from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. between the Capitol Street Bridge and Montrose Boulevard / Studemont

