WASHINGTON -- NASA renamed part of E Street in Southwest Hidden Figures Way on Wednesday to honor women who worked for NASA during the 20th century.

"Hidden Figures" premiered in theaters in December 2016 starring Janelle Monae, Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer. The movie was based on three African-American women, Mary Jackson (Monáe), Katherine Johnson (Henson) and Dorothy Vaughan (Spencer) who were mathematicians and the brains behind sending astronaut John Glen into space.

"Today is a celebration of women. Today is a celebration of African-American pioneers. Today is a celebration of American heroes," said Senator Ted Cruz.

RELATED: NASA renames West Virginia facility in honor of ‘Hidden Figure’ Katherine Johnson

The name change follows a unanimous vote last December following legislation presented last year by both the U.S Senate and the D.C Council.

Author of the book “Hidden Figures”, Margot Lee Shetterly said, “ Hidden Figures” is also about how the black women combated the quotidian humiliation of racism through perseverance and through mathematical talent and it’s about how women of all backgrounds prove that not only are women good at math, sometimes they are the best at math.

This street is the latest to receive a special sign to signify historic groups, people or institutions.

Johnson is the last surviving 'Hidden Figure' out of the three women.

President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.