PORT WENTWORTH, Ga.- We now know the names of the crew members who were killed when the C-130 crashed in Georgia, killing all nine people on board.

The pilot was Maj. Jose Rafael Roman, he had 18 years of service. He was a father of two young boys and his wife is five months pregnant with a baby girl, a Puerto Rican official said.

"The town is in mourning," said Mayor Jose Sanchez.

Maj. Carlos Pérez Serra from Canóvanas, PR was the navigator of the flight and had 23 years of service. He is survived by his wife, two sons and daughter.

1st Lt. David Albandoz was the co-pilot. He had 16 years of service and is survived by his wife and daughter. Lt. Albandoz is from PR and was most recently residing in Madison, Alabama.

Senior Master Sgt. Jan Paravisini from Canóvanas, PR was the mechanic. He had 21 years of service and is survived by two daughters and son.

Master Sgt. Jean Audriffred from Carolina, PR had 16 years of service . He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Master Sgt. Mario Braña from Bayamón, PR was the Flight Engineer. He had 17 years of service and is survived by his mother and daughter.

Master Sgt. Víctor Colón from Santa Isabel, PR had 22 years of service. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Master Sgt. Eric Circuns from Rio Grande, PR was the loadmaster. He had 31 years of service and is survived by his wife, two step-daughters and son.

Senior Airman Roberto Espada from Salinas, PR had three years of service. He is survived by his grandmother.

Officials confirmed on Thursday that all nine guardsmen aboard the plane that crashed near the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport were killed.

The cause of the crash is still unknown at this time.

The Puerto Rico National Guard released the names and said they are supporting these families.

"Taking care of our fallen Airmen's families and loved ones is our top priority," said the Adjutant General of Puerto Rico, Brig. Gen. Isabelo Rivera. "We are fully supporting them and providing all the assistance and resources of the Puerto Rico National Guard during this difficult moment."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

