TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department said it is looking for Michael Swearingin, 32, and former UMHB student Jenna Scott, 28, after the two went missing Friday.

Swearingin and Scott were last heard from on Jan. 4 around 3 a.m., investigators said.

Micheal Swearingin and Jenna Scott were reported missing after they were last seen on Jan. 4, 2019, police say.

Officials said they were driving a gray Hyundai Genesis. The vehicle was found in Austin, police said.

"A number of you have inquired about Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin, two missing individuals from Temple, Texas. We can confirm that their vehicle was located in Austin this weekend and that we are working with Temple Police Department as they continue their investigation. All other inquiries regarding the case should be directed to Temple PD," Austin police said in an email.

RELATED: Temple families ask for donations to aid search efforts of 2 missing persons

Scott's brother, Talon Scott, said the two had gone to the city to hang out with friends and never returned. Talon Scott also said Swearingin's phone was found not far from the car.

"His car was found on 12th East Street and they found his phone a block away," Talon Scott said.

Sign-up for the #HTown Rush Newsletter Thank You for signing up for the #HTownRush Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Please make sure to check your email inbox for an email to confirm the signup process. Please try again later.

Submit

Temple police said they are concerned for Swearingin's health.

Talon Scott said on Sunday that he fears his sister could be in danger.

"Yesterday was my niece, her daughters birthday," Talon Scott said. "She didn't show up. She planned the party. Action needs to be taken fast. We need search dogs."

KCEN Channel 6 obtained a protective order Jenna Scott filed against a man she met on Tinder. The two dated and eventually broke up.

A protective order filed on July 27, 2018, that has since been dismissed, said things between Jenna Scott and her ex-boyfriend got violent and he not only harassed her at school but broke into her home.

Jenna Scott files protectiv... by on Scribd

Jenna Scott's family members said they think she is in danger.

"I believe that my sister is being held hostage somewhere," Talon Scott said. "Time is of the essence. I believe this is a very serious situation."

Temple police would not say whether Jenna Scott's ex-boyfriend is a suspect in her and Swearingin's disappearances.

A GoFundMe campaign was created by the Scott and Swearingin families to pay for private investigators and search efforts.

Talon Scott said the family is thankful for the support it has received.

"The amount of support we've received, oh God. I can't believe the community has surrounded us with so much love and compassion and generosity," Talon Scott said.

Swearingin's mother, Deborah Daniel Harrison, is expected to hold a news conference at 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Academy.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Swearingin and Scott is encouraged to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

📱Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the KCENTV app now!

Have a news tip? Email news@kcentv.com, or visit our Facebook or Twitter pages.