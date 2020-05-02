HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three people are dead and three others were seriously injured after a major three-vehicle crash Wednesday on Antione Drive at the intersection of the North Beltway 8 feeder road, Precinct 4 deputies confirmed.

Deputies said the driver of the vehicle that was at fault is facing three counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxicated assault.

Among the dead is an infant who was killed in a van that caught fire in the crash.

Deputies said the lights at the Beltway 8 North feeder at Antoine Drive were working at the time of the crash and the at-fault vehicle ran a red light.

The at-fault vehicle, according to authorities, was an SUV that was southbound on Antoine. It struck a vehicle that was eastbound on the feeder road of the Beltway, according to authorities.

Witnesses told authorities that the SUV ran a red light, causing the initial crash.

The vehicle that was struck by the SUV spun out, but fortunately, the person in that vehicle was not seriously hurt.

Deputies said the impact of that crash caused the SUV to crash into a van with four people inside.

One person in the van was ejected. That person is in critical condition. The other three people inside the van died when it caught fire.

The area near the crash scene was closed for several hours. After the crash, the traffic lights began flashing because one of the control boxes was damaged in the incident.