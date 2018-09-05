HOUSTON - There are a million ways to celebrate mom on Mother's Day but one of our favorites is taking mom out to Sunday brunch.
Here's a list of some of the best places to treat your mom this Sunday:
Where: 1103 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77019
When: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
713-521-2239
Where: 3422 Allen Parkway Houston, Texas 77019
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
713-360-6477
Where: 2607 Grant Street Houston Texas 77006
When: 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
713-522-0042
Where: 7560 FM 1960e Humble, TX 77346
When: 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
281-570-6555
Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant
Where: 3601 Kirby Drive Houston, Texas 77098
When: 10 a.m.- 4p.m.
832-831-9940
Memorial Drive
5512 Memorial Drive Houston, Texas 77007
713-868-1800
Rice Village
5510 Morningside Drive Houston, Texas 77005
713-526-5551
When: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Brenner's Steakhouse On The Bayou
Where: One Birdsall Street, Near Bayou Bend, off Memorial, Houston, Texas 77007
When: 10 a.m. - 3p.m.
Cost: $56 (includes a choice of starter, entree, and desserts)
713-868-4444
Galleria/Tanglewood: 5740 San Felipe Street Houston TX 77057 - 832-538-1060
Memorial Green: 12525 Memorial Drive Houston TX 77024 - 713-467-3474
When: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Where: 3614 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77027
When: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m
713-622-4224
Where: 3300 Smith St Houston, TX 77006
When: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
713-522-9711
Cost: $56 (includes a choice of starter, entree, and desserts)
Where: 1440 Lamar St Houston, TX 77010
When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: $48 per person
832-879-2802
Where: 2040 West Gray Houston, TX 77019
832-200-1492
When: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. (Saturday brunch also available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Cost: $50 per person ($40 on Saturday)
832-200-1492
Houston Aquarium
Mother's Day Brunch at the Downtown Aquarium
Where: 410 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002
713-223-3474
(Reservations Required)
Walden Yacht Club on Lake Conroe
Where: 13101 Melville Dr, Montgomery, TX 77356, USA
When: 10:30 am - 2:00 pm
936-582-4222