HOUSTON - There are a million ways to celebrate mom on Mother's Day but one of our favorites is taking mom out to Sunday brunch.

Here's a list of some of the best places to treat your mom this Sunday:

Backstreet Cafe

Where: 1103 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77019

When: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

713-521-2239

The Kitchen at The Dunlavy

Where: 3422 Allen Parkway Houston, Texas 77019

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

713-360-6477

Baba Yega

Where: 2607 Grant Street Houston Texas 77006

When: 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

713-522-0042

Nectar Cafe

Where: 7560 FM 1960e Humble, TX 77346

When: 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

281-570-6555

Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant

Where: 3601 Kirby Drive Houston, Texas 77098

When: 10 a.m.- 4p.m.

832-831-9940

Black Walnut Cafe

Where:

Memorial Drive

5512 Memorial Drive Houston, Texas 77007

713-868-1800

Rice Village

5510 Morningside Drive Houston, Texas 77005

713-526-5551

When: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Brenner's Steakhouse On The Bayou

Where: One Birdsall Street, Near Bayou Bend, off Memorial, Houston, Texas 77007

When: 10 a.m. - 3p.m.

Cost: $56 (includes a choice of starter, entree, and desserts)

713-868-4444

Dish Society

Where:

Galleria/Tanglewood: 5740 San Felipe Street Houston TX 77057 - 832-538-1060

Memorial Green: 12525 Memorial Drive Houston TX 77024 - 713-467-3474

When: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Tiny Boxwoods

Where: 3614 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77027

When: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m

713-622-4224

Brennan's

Where: 3300 Smith St Houston, TX 77006

When: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

713-522-9711

Cost: $56 (includes a choice of starter, entree, and desserts)

Brasserie du Parc

Where: 1440 Lamar St Houston, TX 77010

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $48 per person

832-879-2802

Américas

Where: 2040 West Gray Houston, TX 77019

832-200-1492

When: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. (Saturday brunch also available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Cost: $50 per person ($40 on Saturday)

Houston Aquarium

Mother's Day Brunch at the Downtown Aquarium

Where: 410 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002

713-223-3474

(Reservations Required)

Walden Yacht Club on Lake Conroe

Where: 13101 Melville Dr, Montgomery, TX 77356, USA

When: 10:30 am - 2:00 pm

936-582-4222

