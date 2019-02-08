STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — We are learning more about the moments before a 3-year-old with autism drowned in a pool in Strongsville.

An emergency call released to Channel 3 News reveals that people knew something was wrong, yet apparently did not stop the girl from getting away. The hindsight is painful.

On the recording, a concerned caller in a Rite-Aid parking lot in Strongsville tells a dispatcher that there was a little girl running up and down the sidewalk.

“I don’t see adults out or anything,” she says. The caller then tries asking the toddler, who is not wearing shoes, her name.

“She runs away,” the caller then says. “Maybe she went back home.”

Instead of home, Aria Kalinich continued to wander, only to be discovered several minutes later drowned in a neighbor’s pool.

“I blame myself a lot,” said her mother, Jessica Baksi. “Everyone blames me I’m sure, but you know, I just want to make sure her story doesn’t go in vain.”

Baksi said her daughter had autism and struggled with something called “elopement.”

According to the CDC, it is where children have difficulty understanding safety and communicating and can get away fast.

Baksi added bars and locks to their home because Aria had already escaped. She said her daughter had been sleeping and was being supervised, when she decided to slip out and go a block away to a McDonald’s.

When she returned, she realized her efforts were not enough, and neither were the calls for help.

“If somebody had maybe just grabbed her, she would have been okay,” she said. “But that’s not the case.”

An officer with the Strongsville Police Department said Friday that they are continuing to investigate and could not comment on whether charges would be filed.