Around 10 p.m. on July 4, a woman and her two toddlers were at a gas station when a man tried to steal her car with her kids inside.

This happened at the Shell station on the 200 block of West Camp Wisdom road. Police say the carjacker, 36-year-old Ricky Wright was unknown to the woman and started to drive away.

Officers say the mom quickly jumped into the car and asked the suspect to stop. When Wright refused, she pulled a gun from her glove compartment and shot him in the head.

Police say the car crashed into a telephone pole and Wright was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

He has been charged with two counts of unlawful restraint and unauthorized use of motor vehicle.

