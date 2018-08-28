KATY, Texas - A student at Morton Ranch High School was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly making a threat against the school.

Katy ISD said Braedan McDaniel was arrested on campus because he threatened the school in conversations that lasted a couple of days.

It's unclear at this time what McDaniel said. We're working to learn more and will update this story as more information becomes available.

The following letter from the school's principal was sent out to parents on Tuesday:

Dear Morton Ranch High School Parents/Guardians and Staff,

The purpose of this message is to notify you that on August 28, 2018, a student was arrested for making a terroristic threat. The investigation was led by Katy ISD Police Department.

Fortunately, no students or staff were harmed by the threat, nor were any actions taken by the perpetrator. Communication with our students is the first line of defense to keeping our school safe. I ask that you use this incident as a teachable moment with your child. Please confirm with them the important role they play in keeping our school safe and to report all unsafe issues to an administrator or teacher. I would also encourage you to remind your child that we take all reports of inappropriate comments and threats seriously. As such, students who make threats will be disciplined to the fullest extent allowable by law and District policy.

Safety is our highest priority. With your help, we will continue our commitment to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment for all students.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact my office.

Sincerely,

Julie Hinson

Principal, Morton Ranch High School

