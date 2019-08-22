WASHINGTON — Cocaine valued at more than $1 million was found inside shipments of bananas at three Safeway stores in Western Washington.

The King County Sheriff's Office recovered 22 kilos, nearly 50 pounds, of cocaine at a Safeway in Woodinville. The drugs were valued at roughly $550,000.

“That’s huge, we don’t see that very often," said King County Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

Similar shipments of cocaine were found in banana boxes at Safeway stores in Federal Way and Bellingham.

Employees at the Bellingham Safeway were unpacking boxes on Aug. 18 and found cocaine stacked at the bottom of the boxes. The workers immediately called police.

“I don’t know, I always think we’re in this little bubble. This precious little bubble where nobody knows how great it is and we have drugs here too – maybe I’m just a little naïve,” said Karlie Gates a Federal Way mom.

The cocaine found in Bellingham weighed in at 23 kilos, or just over 50 pounds. The drugs are now in custody of Bellingham police.

A police spokesperson said the Safeway distribution center is outside Washington state, but the same center distributes to 144 stores on the West Coast. It's unclear where the bananas were grown.

While the drugs ended up in Safeway a representative for the King County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t believe these stores were the intended target.

Federal investigators will now work the supply chain in reverse as they attempt to find where these drugs came from and where they were supposed to go.