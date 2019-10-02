DALLAS — As police continue their search for a missing Grand Prairie couple, the mother of 26-year-old Weltzin Garcia Mireles spoke with WFAA.

Mireles and her boyfriend, 28-year-old Alfonso Roderick Hernandez, have been missing since early Tuesday morning. Hernandez's vehicle was later found abandoned on a road near White Rock Lake.

Bania Mireles, who lives in Mexico, returned to Texas when she heard of her daughter's disappearance.

Weeks prior to the couple's disappearance, an arrest warrant for assault was issued for Hernandez after Weltzin filed a restraining order against her longtime boyfriend, who she has two children with.

And while some have speculated on Hernandez's role in the disappearance of Weltzin, Bania said she can't criticize his family.

"I wanna say nothing bad about the family, Alfonso's family, because they don't know anything," she said. "They are feeling so bad, like me."

Meanwhile, Bania said she has a message for her daughter.

"I'm waiting for you," she said. "... I love you so much ... Please come back. I'm waiting for you."