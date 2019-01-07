DEVINE, Texas — Police are looking for a man they say kidnapped his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint.

The Devine Police Department say they learned of the alleged kidnapping Sunday morning. According to a statement from the department, Jorge Jaramillo climbed through a window into his ex-girlfriend's house in the 300 block of Fox Run Drive. He then allegedly forced the victim at gunpoint to leave the house with him, using her vehicle to escape the area.

Police located the vehicle in the 6000 block of County Road 4514. They conducted a search of the area with the help of a DPS helicopter and tracking dogs alongside police officers and Medina County deputies.

The victim, who police did not identify, has been entered as a missing or endangered person.

Jaramillo is now wanted by police for Aggravated Kidnapping, authorities say.

Police ask the public to keep an eye out for the 48-year-old Jaramillo but to not approach him. Instead they ask anyone who sees him to contact police at 9-1-1 or 830-663-4403.