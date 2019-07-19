RICHMOND, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing man.

William Billy Blair, 56, was last seen on Saturday in the 7200 block of San Lucas Drive, in the Richmond area of Fort Bend County.

While there is no indication of foul play, an FBCSO representative says they are looking for him in order to verify his well-being.

Blair is described as being 6 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green polo shirt, blue jeans, and brown cowboy boots.

If anyone knows his location or has seen Blair, call the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665.

