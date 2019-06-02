DALLAS — DALLAS — Police have confirmed an arrest warrant was issued for a Grand Prairie man who was reported missing, along with his girlfriend of eight years, 26-year-old Weltzin Garcia Mireles.

According to authorities, a warrant for 28-year-old Alfonso Roderick Hernandez was issued several weeks ago in connection to an assault involving Weltzin. Police said Weltzin's sister filed the report against Hernandez.

Meanwhile, authorities are searching for both Weltzin and Hernandez, whose vehicle was found in the White Rock Lake area in Dallas. The couple have two children, a 6-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy, who are currently with the missing woman's twin sister.

According to a Facebook post made by Weltzin' sister, Atziry G. Mireles, Tuesday, the couple "disappeared" at about 1:30 a.m. earlier that morning. The missing woman's cellphone last pinged in the White Rock Lake area, where family and friends searched throughout Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the post, Atziry said Hernandez was driving a 2009 black, two-door Honda Accord with license plate CF2-F299, which was located on a road near the lake.

"Police dogs and helicopters haven't find [sic] anything," Atziry wrote about their search around White Rock Lake. "We're thinking they took off in another car, maybe Uber. She might be in danger!!!"

Family and friends say the couple planned a birthday party for their 6-year-old daughter Sunday but canceled it and instead planned a visit to Traders Village.

A Facebook page called "Help Us Find Weltzin" was set up Tuesday night and continues to post updates on the family's search. Posts on the page also urge people to use #HelpUsFindWeltzin when posting about the search via social media.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Weltzin and Hernandez are asked to call 469-323-2823. Tip can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 972-988-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.GPCrimeStoppers.org.