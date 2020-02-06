Body of 2-year-old at center of Amber Alert believed to be found

The toddler went missing from Cameron Park in Waco Monday afternoon.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department said they believe they have found the body of a missing two-year-old at the center of a statewide Amber Alert. A Waco PD spokesman said search crews found the body of a small child in a dumpster early this morning. This was happening in the area of 27th and Alice streets in Waco. Frankie Gonzalez was last seen Monday afternoon at Cameron Park near University Parks and Herring Drive under the bridge. At this time, investigators did not say if there was a suspect in the case.

Several law enforcement agencies were out at 8 this morning to resume the two-day search. On Monday, crews scoured the area trying to find the boy. The Waco Fire Department had rescue boats near the river, The McLennan County Sherriff's Office sent out a helicopter, and Waco PD used a drone for the search.

The Amber Alert was issued for the toddler Monday night by the Texas Amber Alert Network. The body will be sent for an official autopsy.

We are expecting to learn more throughout the day. Stay with KCEN on-air and online for the latest information.