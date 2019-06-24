AUSTIN, Texas — UPDATE:

The Austin Police Department reported around 3:30 p.m. Sunday that Jalyn Ramirez has returned home.

BACKGROUND:

Austin police are seeking the public's help in locating a teenager.

Police said 13-year-old Jalyn Ramirez was last seen Sunday night at about 11:30 p.m. off of Signal Point.

APD

Police said Ramirez is 5' 4" and 110 lbs. She was last seen wearing an orange tank top and denim shorts.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, call 911.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Mom says 8-year-old remains on life support after Corpus Christi fire

College student disappears not long after ordering Lyft ride

If Austin allows homeless camps on the streets, lawmakers will step in: Gov. Abbott