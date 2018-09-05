NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A former chief petty officer in the United States Navy will spend five years in prison after a conviction for possession of child pornography.

Investigators said Michael Eiker, 40, of Virginia Beach had child pornography on his government-assigned computer. His command found the graphic images when he turned the computer in for software upgrades.

Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) began looking into the matter.

When investigators executed a search warrant at Eiker's home, they found more graphic material.

In all, Eiker collected more than 1,000 images of child sexual abuse. He also had a journal in his home that documented his involvement in child pornography dating back close to a decade.

Statement of Facts Against Michael Eiker by 13News Now on Scribd

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC