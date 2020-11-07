Lieutenant Junior Grade Madeline Swegle just finished the Tactical Air Strike Aviator course as a part of the training Squadron 21 at Naval Air Station Kingsville.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — One Navy pilot is on her way to getting her wings in just a couple of weeks. Lieutenant Junior Grade Madeline Swegle just finished the Tactical Air Strike Aviator course as a part of the Training Squadron 21 at Naval Air Station-Kingsville.

According to the Chief of Naval Air Training, Swegle is the United States Navy's first Black female TAC Air pilot. Swegle will be getting her gold wings later this month.

“MAKING HISTORY!” the Navy tweeted Thursday in response to a post that Swegle had completed naval flight school and would later this month receive the flight officer insignia known as the “Wings of Gold."

The Naval Air Training Command tweeted that Swegle is the Navy's “first known Black female TACAIR pilot.”

According to Stars and Stripes, Swegle is from Burke, Virginia, and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2017.

Officials said she is assigned to the Redhawks of Training Squadron 21.

Swegle's milestone comes more than 45 years after Rosemary Mariner in 1974 became the first woman to fly a tactical fighter jet, according to news outlets.

The Associated Press contributed.

