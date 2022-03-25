Editor's Note: a previous version of this story didn't specify that the offer was only available in San Antonio.

Teachers and students can enjoy breakfast on the house at San Antonio-area McDonald's from 6 am to 9 am on Tuesday, April 5, to kick off STAAR testing.

Texas students will take the STAAR (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness) test starting in April.

The free breakfast includes your choice of an Egg McMuffin Sandwich or Fruit and Maple Oatmeal. You can get a 1% low-fat milk, apple juice or orange juice to drink and apple slices as a side.

This offer is valid for students in grades 3 – 8 accompanied by a parent and/or guardian and ISD employees with a valid ID.