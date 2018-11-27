DALLAS — A fire at a Dallas apartment complex escalated to four alarms when a mayday call came in for three firefighters in danger Tuesday morning in the Lake Highlands area.

All three firefighters were found and removed from the building, where they were evaluated by medics at the scene, said a spokesman with Dallas Fire-Rescue.

The fire at the Cambridge Park Condominiums, located at 11450 Audelia Rd., was called in as two alarms at about 9:23 a.m. However, by 10 a.m., it escalated to four alarms.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away and part of the roof collapsed as crews worked to get the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

