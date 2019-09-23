HOUSTON — Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale are joining forces to announce an Imelda Assistance Fund.

The trio say the fund has been established to "meet the needs of those who have suffered damage to their homes during Tropical Storm Imelda flooding."

They are thanking volunteers supporting the recovery effort and are encouraging residents to donate to the Imelda Assistance Fund.

According to a statement, the Imelda Assistance Fund was created in partnership with the Greater Houston Community Foundation, an organization with deep knowledge of the community and expertise in disaster relief charitable work.

RELATED COVERAGE