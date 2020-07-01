WACO, Texas — Reports that Matt Rhule is leaving Baylor for the NFL have been confirmed.

Rhule confirmed the news to 6 News sports director Nick Canizales in a Twitter direct message.

The Panthers reportedly met Rhule in Waco and have reportedly offered Rhule a 7-year contract worth up to $70 million, with incentives.

Rhule spent three seasons in Waco, guiding the re-build of the Bears following a sexual assault scandal. Following each of those seasons, Rhule has interviewed for NFL head coaching jobs.

Rhule spent one season as an NFL assistant in 2012, serving as the New York Giants' assistant offensive line coach.

Rhule finished 19-20 in his three seasons at Baylor, guiding the Bears to their first Big 12 Championship Game appearance in 2019.

BAYLOR FOOTBALL: WHAT'S NEXT?

According to a source, Athletic Director Mack Rhoades contacted the team about Rhule accepting the job. Joey Mcguire will be serving as Interim Head Coach.

In light of Rhule's departure, Baylor's program is going to lose All-American James Lynch, a source said. Lynch told NFL agents he would declare for the NFL Draft if Rhule left.

