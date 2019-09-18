MARSHALL, Texas — Marshall ISD is mourning the loss of a student who was killed in an automobile accident Wednesday morning.

According to MISD, the student was identified as senior, Hayden Blalock, 17.

MISD says Blalock was a member of the Maverick football team and FFA. . Please join us as a community as we wrap our arms around Hayden’s family, friends and loved ones during this extremely difficult time.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports around 6:30 a.m., troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 1997, near County Road 4008, about five miles north of Marshall. According to the preliminary crash report, Blalock was driving west on FM 1997 in a pickup truck and struck a wild hog that was in the roadway.

DPS says Blalock's truck went off the roadway and hit a culvert on CR 4008 and rolled several times. He was then ejected.

Blalock was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to a Marshall funeral home.

"Grief counselors and members of the Marshall Ministerial Alliance will be available in the MHS Library today to assist students and staff," MISD said in a statement. "Counselors will also be at DAEP and Marshall Early Graduation School. Please remember our Maverick Family in your thoughts and prayers today."