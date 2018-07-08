If Mark Hamill gets his way, the president could be replaced with a princess -- on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, that is. Hamill took to Twitter on Tuesday to suggest President Trump's Hollywood star be replaced with one for his late "Star Wars" co-star, Carrie Fisher.
"How about replacing it with someone who really earned it?" Hamill wrote, tagging Fisher's Twitter account.
Hamill's suggestion for a change up comes after the West Hollywood City Council unanimously passed a resolution Monday night urging the removal of President Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, CBS Los Angeles reports.
