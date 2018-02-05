HOUSTON - The man who gunned down his girlfriend in front of her three kids will spend the next 50 years in prison.

On Wednesday afternoon, Albee Lewis cut a deal and pleaded guilty to murdering Ashanti Hunter, 32.

Lewis shot and killed Hunter at a North Houston apartment complex after an argument in April 2017. He later turned himself in at a nearby motel.

Hunter’s cousin and her mother, Debra Wright, both gave emotional victim impact statements in the courtroom Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s a little bitty weight off my shoulder,” said Wright. “I had took him in as my son, so I never seen that part. He used to come talk to me and…when he killed her, I just was shocked. I couldn’t understand it.”

Wright told reporters she didn’t see Lewis show any remorse.

“I’m not angry, I’m just hurt,” said Wright. “I have a relationship with God. He don’t put hate in my heart. I don’t hate him, I just don’t agree with what he did right now. I’m not ready to forgive him right now.”

Carvana Cloud, Division Chief of the Family Criminal Law Division at the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said Hunter had experienced “a great deal” of domestic abuse during the three years leading up to her death.

Lewis’ plea deal comes just two days after Houston police officials said domestic violence is at “epidemic” proportions.

On Tuesday, they launched a new effort to stop the crime, including mapping domestic violence hotspots and implementing a new risk assessment system for offenders.

