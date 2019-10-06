NACOGDOCHES, Texas — One person has been arrested after allegedly setting a fire at a local Walmart.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, just before 1 a.m. on Monday, officers and fire crews responded to the Walmart, located at 4810 North Street, in reference to a fire.

Police say firefighters located a fire in the store's clothing department that employees were attempting to extinguish with fire extinguishers.

Officials were able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported.

According to the NPD, the fire was immediately deemed intentional and authorities determined the suspect was still in the store.

Law enforcement identified the suspect as Scott GIlbert, 38, of Strong Union, Arkansas, and arrested him on site. He was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on one count of arson.

The store suffered extensive smoke damage and is currently closed. At this time it is unknown when the store will be reopened.