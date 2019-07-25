HOCKLEY, Texas — A Houston man is being held in the Harris County Jail after Precinct 4 deputies said he punched a 68-year-old woman in the face while she was being attacked by dogs.

The woman told investigators that on the afternoon of May 28, she was walking through the neighborhood in the 17300 block of Osprey Forest Drive on her way to pick up her grandchildren from school when a pack of dogs charged at her.

She said she tried to fend the dogs off with an umbrella when a man -- later identified as Nicholas Foley, 36 -- came up and punched her in the face before getting in a car and driving off.

The woman was taken to an area hospital and treated for lacerations to her face and a shoulder fracture, deputies said.

The woman told investigators she'd seen Foley every day as she walked to pick up her grandchildren. A witness to the attack saw Foley's car and noted the license plate number, which led to his arrest.

Foley is being held on a $50,000 bond, charged with injury to an elderly, a felony.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM