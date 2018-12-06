Editor's note: This story has been updated with a statement from the Burleson Police Department on their investigation.



Burleson police determined a father shot and killed on the way to see the birth of his son was not a random shooting after all. Police originally thought Todd Neal Jr. was killed in a road rage incident, but after investigating, they say this was a drug-related shooting.

Police released an update five days after the incident. "This was not a random act of road rage as was initially stated by a witness," Burleson police wrote in a Facebook post.

Neal was riding in a friend's black Lexus when he was shot. The initial confrontation happened in a parking lot in the 3800 block of Altamesa Boulevard in Fort Worth, where they met Keilon Warren. According to police, that's when Warren fired shots at the black Lexus. Warren and another vehicle began to chase them near Sycamore Road and I-35 heading towards Burleson.



It wasn't until they were confronted again on a service road near Wilshire Boulevard and Renfro Street when Neal was shot. They sped away and stopped in front of the Burleson Police Department.



Police said Warren left his vehicle in a neighborhood near Darrin and Arnold Street in Burleson and was picked up by a silver Chrysler. Police stopped him behind the Burleson Police Department, and he was taken into custody in connection with Neal's murder.



Since the shooting, police said they executed four search warrants. Three search warrants were executed on separate vehicles and one on a home in Fort Worth. Police said marijuana was found in the black Lexus and at the home. Several fake Texas identification cards, fraudulent credit cards and checks were also located in the home, along with a large amount of cash.

Here is the original story:

BURLESON, Texas -- Hours before Jalyn Alexander was scheduled for induced labor at Dallas Regional Hospital, she got a phone call from her best friend.

Alexander's boyfriend had been shot on his way to meet her at the hospital. Police believe it was a case of road rage.

She told WFAA her boyfriend's name was Todd Neal, Jr. They met in college two years ago, she said. They were ecstatic when they learned they were pregnant.

"I love him and I'm going to miss him," said Alexander, brushing away tears in her hospital room Tuesday afternoon. She was still in labor at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, Neal was a passenger in a friend's car Monday afternoon, heading to pick up a friend then go the hospital, when a man started chasing their vehicle and shooting at them in apparent road rage. He fired multiple shots, hitting Neal, said police.

Neal's friend called Burleson Police, and drove to the police department. An ambulance took Neal to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have arrested Keilon Warren, who faces charges of murder, tampering with evidence, and being a felon with a firearm.

Tuesday, Alexander was getting ready to bring new life into the world, even as she grieved the loss of the man she loved.

"He was caring, real, goofy and funny," she said.

Alexander wants her son to know who his dad was, even if he'll grow up without him.

"I'll tell him that he loved him very much, and he's always going to be with you," said Alexander, through tears. "Our son, he's going to love him very much even if he's here or not. I'm going to make sure that he knows."

"I just wish people would stop being so hateful and impatient," said Alexander. "Just keep me in your prayers. Just keep praying for me."

Police are still investigating where all of the shots were fired. Some, they say were fired in Fort Worth. None were fired in front of the police department.

