ST. PAUL, Minn. - Authorities are investigating a house explosion in St. Paul that injured at least one person. The explosion happened on the 600 block of Payne Avenue. Authorities say that the entire block has been condemned.

The blast happened about 8:30 a.m. Friday. One person who was inside the home was pulled from the wreckage. Fire officials did not immediately have information on the person's condition.

A dog and a cat also were rescued.

Debris was strewn about the intersection. Windows were shattered in a home across the street, and eight residents in surrounding homes were displaced.

The cause of the blast wasn't immediately determined.

St. Paul Fire chief confirms house explosion, no word yet on cause. We’ll get an update here shortly @kare11 pic.twitter.com/2FFS4zpA31 — Sharon Yoo (@SharonKARE11) November 23, 2018

