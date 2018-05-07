HOUSTON - Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit and run accident that left a man in critical condition late Wednesday night.

According to Houston Police, the man was walking on Westheimer Road at Briargrove Drive around 11:30 p.m. when he was hit by a red Honda.

The driver fled the scene and officers are looking for the vehicle in the area.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There were several witnesses on the scene and investigators were interviewing them Thursday morning.

