HOUSTON - A man was struck and killed when he was hit overnight in northwest Houston.

Around 2 a.m., a red Dodge pickup truck was traveling in the 6300 block of Barker Cypress Road when the driver hit the man.

According to Sgt. Deshana Cheek-McNeal with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the man was walking in the middle of the road when he was hit.

The driver stopped right away and stayed at the scene. There were no signs of impairment, Sgt. Cheek-McNeal said.

No charges have been filed. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

